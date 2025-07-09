or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bianca Censori
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Spreads Her Legs and Nearly Shows Off Her Private Part in Provocative Photos

brad pitt diabolical fart filming
Source: MEGA; @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori posed nearly nude in a series of bold new photos shot by husband Kanye West.

By:

July 9 2025, Published 7:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori is taking bold to the next level.

Article continues below advertisement

In a series of provocative new Polaroid-style shots, the Yeezy architect went nearly nude, flaunting her curves in nothing but sheer fabric and clear heels.

One image showed Censori sitting on the carpet with her legs wide open, wearing a nude-toned bandeau top and matching tights that clung tightly to her skin.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt fart indie movie set
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori posed nearly nude in new photos taken by Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

In another snap, she was completely undressed, striking a sultry pose on the floor while wrapping her arms around her legs.

“shot by @ye,” she wrote in the caption of the post, referring to Kanye West's Instagram handle.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In another photo, she slipped into a plunging pink lingerie top and sheer tights.

Later, she wore the same tights with a skintight, white long-sleeve bodysuit that barely held her curves together. At one point, she covered up — sort of — with a fluffy white fur coat.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt embarrassing set moment
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

The architect wore sheer outfits, lingerie and even posed naked in some shots.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, the internet had thoughts, as some fans were into the snapshots.

“Ye got camera 📸 skills,” one person said, while another said, “I love the blonde Bianca ❤️❤️."

“🔥🔥🔥,” a third simply commented.

However, not everyone was impressed.

“Beauty for sure, doesn’t need to show off every time,” one critic wrote.

“Kinda lifeless tbh, trafficked looking,” said another.

“You are a lost soul and it's sad 😢😭,” a follower added.

MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, West allegedly paid Censori $100,000 to wear one of his edible designs — after she “refused point-blank” the first time he asked.

The controversial rapper has reportedly spent more than $400,000 styling her, aiming to make her the “sexiest woman alive.”

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt admits on set fart
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

Bianca Censori reportedly gets paid for wearing Kanye West's extreme fashion designs.

Article continues below advertisement

While the over-the-top looks might not be her go-to, Censori is making the best out of the situation.

“Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” a source spilled. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid.”

Article continues below advertisement

Though West initially resisted the idea, he’s now onboard. Instead of a salary, Censori prefers a pay-per-look setup — and it’s paying off big time.

“She’s essentially monetizing her image,” the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
brad pitt filming fart confession
Source: @biancacensori/Instagram

The model reportedly earned millions by turning her image into a business.

Article continues below advertisement

So far, she’s reportedly earned close to $3 million, including a $120,000 payday for wearing a barely-there dress at the 2024 Grammys.

Still, she draws the line when it comes to politics and distasteful posts — and she’s not afraid to say no.

“She knows she’s essential to his image,” the source explained. “She wants her slice of the cake. She’s being smart about it.”

Another insider added, “She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck. Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots. Bianca is a celebrity in her own right now. The truth is, he needs her. Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.