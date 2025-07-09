Bianca Censori posed nearly nude in a series of bold new photos shot by husband Kanye West.

Bianca Censori is taking bold to the next level.

One image showed Censori sitting on the carpet with her legs wide open, wearing a nude-toned bandeau top and matching tights that clung tightly to her skin.

In a series of provocative new Polaroid-style shots, the Yeezy architect went nearly nude, flaunting her curves in nothing but sheer fabric and clear heels.

Bianca Censori posed nearly nude in new photos taken by Kanye West.

“shot by @ye,” she wrote in the caption of the post, referring to Kanye West 's Instagram handle.

In another snap, she was completely undressed, striking a sultry pose on the floor while wrapping her arms around her legs.

Later, she wore the same tights with a skintight, white long-sleeve bodysuit that barely held her curves together. At one point, she covered up — sort of — with a fluffy white fur coat.

In another photo, she slipped into a plunging pink lingerie top and sheer tights.

The architect wore sheer outfits, lingerie and even posed naked in some shots.

Of course, the internet had thoughts, as some fans were into the snapshots.

“Ye got camera 📸 skills,” one person said, while another said, “I love the blonde Bianca ❤️❤️."

“🔥🔥🔥,” a third simply commented.

However, not everyone was impressed.

“Beauty for sure, doesn’t need to show off every time,” one critic wrote.

“Kinda lifeless tbh, trafficked looking,” said another.

“You are a lost soul and it's sad 😢😭,” a follower added.