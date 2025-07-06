Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Bares It All in Sheer Outfit Shot by Rapper: Photos

Kanye West showed off his photography skills by snapping sultry Polaroid selfies of his wife, Bianca Censori. The architect shared the images to her Instagram on Saturday, July 5, captioning one post, “shot by @Ye.”

Censori posed on a beige carpet in front of an oversized window covered by sheer curtains. She shared three separate shots from the photoshoot, where she wore a see-through tube top and a nude bikini.