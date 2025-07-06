Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Almost Bares It All in Sheer Outfit Shot by Rapper: Photos
Kanye West showed off his photography skills by snapping sultry Polaroid selfies of his wife, Bianca Censori. The architect shared the images to her Instagram on Saturday, July 5, captioning one post, “shot by @Ye.”
Censori posed on a beige carpet in front of an oversized window covered by sheer curtains. She shared three separate shots from the photoshoot, where she wore a see-through tube top and a nude bikini.
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Photoshoot
The 30-year-old paired the revealing outfit with nude heels and wore a blown-out blonde wig with front bangs. She posed in three different positions for the images, which highlighted each angle of her toned physique.
Censori’s photo op comes on the heels of one of her most scandalous outfits yet. On June 21, the rapper’s wife wore a string bikini made of candy while she and her husband went to a music studio in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Kanye West Pays Bianca Censori to Wear Near-Nude Outfits
As OK! previously reported, West allegedly paid his wife $100,000 to wear the edible arrangement after she “refused point-blank” to wear the outfit unless he “paid up.” She did, however, turn him down the first time he asked her to wear it a week earlier.
The rapper is reportedly trying to make Censori the “sexiest woman alive,” which has cost him upward of $400,000 to get her into the outfits of his choosing.
'Every Man Needs Himself a Bianca'
West and Censori have been married since December 2022 and have raised concerns about the rapper’s control over his wife — which he has never denied. In fact, the Yeezy founder has praised himself for having a woman like Censori, who abides by his every word.
“Every man needs himself a Bianca, she is a good woman that does whatever Ye tells her to do without caring what anyone else has to say. The only thing she cares about is being a subservient extension to her master,” West said on X in May.
Kanye West Defends Bianca Censori's Racy Outfits
In February, West even defended his wife’s racy outfits after she iconically dropped her black fur coat on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards to flaunt her near-nude ensemble.
“She been dressing naked for 2 years. Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt,” West said. “Every single b---- on the planet wish[es] they had her bravery, body, platform and access to money and a husband that supported they personal expression. There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”