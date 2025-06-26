Kanye West Paid Wife Bianca Censori $100K to Wear Candy Lingerie in NYC After She Initially Turned Down Offer: Report
Bianca Censori might just be playing the game better than anyone expected.
After turning heads in an edible candy bikini in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 21, a new report claimed Kanye West had to shell out a serious check to make the look happen.
“The sugary set ended up costing Kanye $100,000,” a source spilled.
The controversial rapper apparently pitched the barely-there outfit to his wife earlier in the week, but she “refused point-blank” — unless he “paid up.”
It’s wasn't just a one-time deal. According to the insider, West’s "obsession" with dressing up his wife has racked up a wardrobe bill of nearly $400,000 so far.
He’s been bankrolling her boldest looks to keep his edgy image front and center — and to make sure “she’s the sexiest woman alive.”
As OK! previously reported, the couple was spotted by paparazzi in NYC last weekend as they exited a vehicle and made their way into a studio.
Censori’s outfit was anything but subtle. The candy-covered lingerie barely covered her chest, and she finished off the jaw-dropping look with sky-high silver heels and a brunette wig.
Meanwhile, West kept it chill in a sweatshirt and black pants, ditching his usual all-black uniform. He held her hand as they walked into the building — but the sweet look wasn’t the only headline grabber. Just two days later, Censori was seen strolling into the famed Château Marmont in Los Angeles on Monday, June 23, with a fuzzy pink stuffed toy hanging from her bare chest.
- Bianca Censori Exposes Her Butt in Spain After Reuniting With Husband Kanye West
- Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Red Carpet Stunt Reveals Signs of 'Controlling Relationship,' Psychologist Warns
- Kanye West Fans Believe He Makes Bianca Censori Dress Like Kim Kardashian Because He Misses His Ex-Wife
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
She rocked a sheer, backless halter top and see-through tights.
Though these extreme fashion choices aren’t really her style, Censori has found a way to make it worth her while.
“Bianca has figured out how to turn all this into her advantage,” the source explained. “A lot of the outfits aren’t to her taste. But she tells him she will wear them — if she’s paid.”
While the "Vultures" singer was reportedly annoyed at first, he eventually came around. He previously considered giving his wife a yearly salary, but the architect prefers a pay-per-look or event model.
Now, she allegedly gets paid for every wild outfit or event appearance she agrees to.
“She’s essentially monetizing her image,” the insider added. Since striking the deal, the Australian beauty has reportedly raked in close to "$3 million," which includes a $120,000 payday for rocking a nearly-naked dress at the Grammys in February.
Still, Censori knows how to set some boundaries as she allegedly turned down anything political and doesn’t want to be tied to some of the distasteful social media posts.
“She knows she’s essential to his image,” they added. “She wants her slice of the cake. She’s being smart about it.”
“She knows exactly what she’s doing,” a second insider added. “She’s turning every outfit into a paycheck. Kanye’s obsessed with styling her, but she’s the one calling the shots. Bianca is a celebrity in her own right now. The truth is he needs her. Without her bold looks and presence, people wouldn’t pay nearly as much attention to him."
The Sun talked to the sources.