Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Looks Shockingly Different in Photos From Before She Married Problematic Rapper: See the Surprising Snaps
Bianca Censori’s Kanye West-inspired transformation has been put on full display after resurfaced photos of the model from 2021 exposed her unrecognizable appearance.
The pictures obtained by a news publication showcased Censori modeling for her friend’s Australian clothing brand roughly four years ago — however, it was hardly the face fans have grown to know amid her relationship with the controversial rapper.
In the shocking photos, Censori was fully dressed — something that’s become a rarity during her and West’s marriage — as she made a straight face while her side profile faced the camera.
Bianca Censori Looks Unrecognizable in Pre-Kanye West Photos
For one of the snaps, the Australian native was dressed in a bright blue string halter top, which her cleavage spilled out of. Her long brunette hair was tucked behind her pierced ears.
Another image featured Censori in a white knit tank top that was short enough to show her belly button.
In a third photo, West’s wife donned a strapless light green top with blue jeans, while a fourth showcased the brown-haired bombshell in a comfy gray loungewear set.
Social media users were shocked to see the throwback photos of Censori, with some realizing they never saw West's wife so covered up.
"She looks very pretty with clothes on," one person admitted, as another added, "she looked so different and now. I fear she may be lost in the Kanye cult. Idk. She is stunning."
"It’s so hard to recognize her with clothes on," a third individual noted, as a fourth declared: "Wow she looked normal"
Meanwhile, a fifth critic snubbed: "What a shame he’s done what he did to her. This is such a better version of her."
Fans Defend Bianca Censori's Style Change
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans of the couple, however, defended her change in style.
"She just has a different aesthetic she still looks the same. Y’all be reaching with no arms," an admirer insisted, while a second supporter said, "She looks the same, only difference is she’s wearing clothes."
A third fan pointed out: "She was Yeezy's creative director at some point. I’m sure her look now doesn’t just come from Kanye."
While there appears to be mixed feelings about Censori's style evolution, the model frequently sparks concerns by stepping out in public in little to no clothing.
Censori's most shocking fashion moment was likely her and West's 2025 Grammys red carpet stunt back in February, when the "Heartless" rapper's spouse took off her black fur coat in front of photographers to unveil a nearly naked ensemble.
Arriving at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles for music's biggest night, Censori sported a completely sheer mini dress that just barely covered beneath her private parts.
Censori's nipples were visible through the thin, see-through fabric.
Aside from the Grammys, Censori has made headlines for several other head-turning styles — including the time she wore an edible candy lingerie bikini while walking into a studio session in New York City back in June.