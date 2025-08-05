PHOTOS Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Looks Shockingly Different in Photos From Before She Married Problematic Rapper: See the Surprising Snaps Source: MEGA Bianca Censori tied the knot with Kanye West in 2022. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori’s Kanye West-inspired transformation has been put on full display after resurfaced photos of the model from 2021 exposed her unrecognizable appearance. The pictures obtained by a news publication showcased Censori modeling for her friend’s Australian clothing brand roughly four years ago — however, it was hardly the face fans have grown to know amid her relationship with the controversial rapper. In the shocking photos, Censori was fully dressed — something that’s become a rarity during her and West’s marriage — as she made a straight face while her side profile faced the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Looks Unrecognizable in Pre-Kanye West Photos

For one of the snaps, the Australian native was dressed in a bright blue string halter top, which her cleavage spilled out of. Her long brunette hair was tucked behind her pierced ears. Another image featured Censori in a white knit tank top that was short enough to show her belly button. In a third photo, West’s wife donned a strapless light green top with blue jeans, while a fourth showcased the brown-haired bombshell in a comfy gray loungewear set.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori appeared unrecognizable in resurfaced photos from 2021.

Social media users were shocked to see the throwback photos of Censori, with some realizing they never saw West's wife so covered up. "She looks very pretty with clothes on," one person admitted, as another added, "she looked so different and now. I fear she may be lost in the Kanye cult. Idk. She is stunning." "It’s so hard to recognize her with clothes on," a third individual noted, as a fourth declared: "Wow she looked normal" Meanwhile, a fifth critic snubbed: "What a shame he’s done what he did to her. This is such a better version of her."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Defend Bianca Censori's Style Change

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA The model frequently concerns fans with her extremely revealing clothing.

Fans of the couple, however, defended her change in style. "She just has a different aesthetic she still looks the same. Y’all be reaching with no arms," an admirer insisted, while a second supporter said, "She looks the same, only difference is she’s wearing clothes." A third fan pointed out: "She was Yeezy's creative director at some point. I’m sure her look now doesn’t just come from Kanye."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori stripped down at the 2025 Grammys earlier this year.

While there appears to be mixed feelings about Censori's style evolution, the model frequently sparks concerns by stepping out in public in little to no clothing. Censori's most shocking fashion moment was likely her and West's 2025 Grammys red carpet stunt back in February, when the "Heartless" rapper's spouse took off her black fur coat in front of photographers to unveil a nearly naked ensemble.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori wore an edible candy ensemble while in NYC with Kanye West in June.