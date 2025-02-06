Kanye West Praises 'Hot' Wife Bianca Censori as He Slams Haters Criticizing Her Naked Red Carpet Stunt: 'I'm So Lucky'

Kanye West has zero regrets about having his wife, Bianca Censori, get naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Days after the spouses' indecent exposure stunt in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, the rapper took to social media to praise Censori — whom he tied the knot with in December 2022 — while snubbing haters who criticzed the controversial couple's decision to have the Australian model bare all on the red carpet.