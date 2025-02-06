Kanye West Praises 'Hot' Wife Bianca Censori as He Slams Haters Criticizing Her Naked Red Carpet Stunt: 'I'm So Lucky'
Kanye West has zero regrets about having his wife, Bianca Censori, get naked at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Days after the spouses' indecent exposure stunt in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 2, the rapper took to social media to praise Censori — whom he tied the knot with in December 2022 — while snubbing haters who criticzed the controversial couple's decision to have the Australian model bare all on the red carpet.
"My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world," West declared via X (formerly named Twitter), alongside a photo of the "I Wonder" hitmaker and his practically naked wife posing at the awards show. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night thinking, 'Wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot.'"
"She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life," West revealed. "We tailored that invisible dress 6 times and just like magic poof we disappeared."
Censori wore the thin, completely see-through piece of fabric beneath a large black fur coat while entering the event, however, once in front of photographers on the red carpet, the architectural designer dropped her jacket to expose her intimate parts.
In his social media statement, West continued: "Thank you to all the outlets who recognized us and gave us back the energy we put in. But I have to give a shout out to the American Vogue team for writing an article that places my wife in a strong positive light and also recognizes rightful strength."
The dad-of-four — who shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian — went on to call out haters for asking "how would your mother feel," as he snubbed: "You don’t know my mama b----."
As for what Bianca's mom, Alexandra Censori, thinks about her daughter stripping down on live television during music's biggest night of the year, the matriarch refused to comment directly on the matter when stopped by a reporter in Australia after the ordeal.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," Bianca's mother said after being pressed to give her reaction to the indecent exposure stunt.
"I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you," Alexandra added.
Bianca's sister, Angelica Censori, however, appeared supportive of her sibling's shocking fashion statement, as she reacted to the look in the comments section of a since-deleted post shared by West.
The Yeezy founder uploaded a photo to Instagram of himself and Censori on the Grammys red carpet, as he expressed in the caption: "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my best friend My wife."
Seeming to approve of the questionable style, Bianca's sister dropped a fire emoji in the comments section of the post.