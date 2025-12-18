Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Makes Shocking Admission About Whether She Feels 'Trapped' in Rare Interview
Dec. 18 2025, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori lifted the lid on what it’s like living a very public persona alongside husband Kanye West.
In a new interview, the Australian architect, 30, revealed whether she ever feels “trapped.”
Censori recently performed in a “human furniture” exhibition where contoured lookalike mannequins of herself were transformed into home items.
“The doppelgänger are not copies of Bianca. They’re spillages. They’re what happens when a public image detaches from the person who animates it,” she explained, speaking in the third person. “A woman in the public eye is forced to watch versions of herself multiply without her consent. People project, people invent, people erase. So she sculpts the versions they create, the phantom selves.”
Censori continued, “This is not a confession of feeling trapped. This is an act of repossession. She is reclaiming the unauthorized clones. She’s not trapped in her image. She’s multiplying it until the original becomes myth.”
The social media star values “perspective and collective experience” when she frequently steps out in racy clothing choices.
“Domesticity is one of them. … Sexuality is incidental. It’s not the point. The female body isn’t inherently sexual. That’s a cultural overlay,” she expressed.
Censori, who often goes pantsless in skimpy bodysuits, said she wears the one-pieces because they are “the closest thing to skin.”
“It removes individuality and turns the body into a surface,” she explained. “What people read into that fetish, control, power, belongs to them.”
The 30-year-old added, “Bianca views social media neutrally, not as something she’s emotionally invested in, but as a space where perception mutates quickly and publicly. She doesn’t seek praise or backlash, but she pays attention to how both form and circulate. They’re two sides of the same perceptual mechanism, and the contrast between them is useful. Backlash isn’t a goal, but it is revealing. It shows where cultural sensitivities sit and what people are unable or unwilling to name directly. Bianca’s end goal is self-expression.”
West, 48, previously admitted to exercising control over his wife, particularly her fashion choices. In an X rant from February, he stressed having “dominion” over her, as the rapper allegedly instructed his woman to pose in a see-through dress at the Grammys.
“Yes I don’t make her do nothing she doesn’t want to but she definitely wouldn’t have been able to do it without my approval you stupid woke a-- pawns,” he wrote.
Bianca Censori Dragged for 'Human Furniture' Exhibition
Censori’s latest BIO POP (The Origin) exhibition was met with much controversy.
“6 years in school to be an architect, only to become the architecture,” one person joked on Facebook, while another said sarcastically, “Right, that ain’t creepy lol.”
A third wrote, “People are crazy!”
Bianca Censori's Exhibit Explores 'Intimacy' and 'Identity'
Censori’s site further detailed of the strange showcase: “BIO POP stages the body inside the language of the domestic. The cake, baked in performance and carried to the table, is not nourishment but an offering. It embodies the tension of the kitchen as origin, labor, and ritual: a gesture of domestic service reframed as spectacle.”
“Positions learned in private are worn in public,” the statement continued. “It is the first reliquary, holding rituals and heirlooms, inscribing both body and spirit with its codes. The domestic, turned uncanny, becomes the womb of the system—the site where intimacy, confinement, and identity are first inscribed.”