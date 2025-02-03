Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Grammys Red Carpet Stunt Reveals Signs of 'Controlling Relationship,' Psychologist Warns
Fans are wondering what goes on behind closed doors after Kanye West and Bianca Censori's indecent exposure stunt at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
The couple sparked concerns of whether Censori's shocking fashion statements are a choice after she got almost completely naked while posing on the red carpet with her husband on Sunday, February 2.
After the NSFW moment, in which Censori wore nothing but a see-through piece of fabric, experts spoke out to discuss blaring warning signs of a potential unhealthy dynamic between West and his wife.
"Bianca Censori's increasingly revealing outfits have sparked debate, with many questioning whether this is an act of self-expression or something more complex," renowned psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley explained to a news publication after the awards show. "Reports of Kanye West allegedly imposing 'rules' on her, alongside concerns from family and friends, raise the possibility that this is more than just a bold fashion choice."
The medical professional continued: "If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict. It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes."
Dr. Goddard-Crawley went on to point out how Censori — who tied the knot with West in December 2022 — was "previously a relatively private architect" and "is now in a world where controversy equals currency."
"Hypersexualization is a fast track to attention, and given how spectacle-driven Kanye's career has been, it's possible she is embracing this as part of a new identity," she noted before pointing out similar behaviors in West's former marriage to Kim Kardashian — whom he shares kids North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, with.
"Kanye has a history of styling and reshaping his partners, with Kim Kardashian famously recalling how he revamped her entire wardrobe. If Bianca sees herself as his latest muse, she may feel pressure — conscious or not — to embody his artistic vision, even if it's at odds with her past self," the expert shared.
Dr. Goddard-Crawley added: "Some individuals see hypersexualization as empowerment, a way of rejecting societal norms. The question is whether she would be making the same choices if Kanye weren't in the picture."
"Bianca's extreme outfits could be her own choice, a performance for attention, or part of a controlling dynamic. The real question is whether she feels free in these choices — or whether they are shaped by a need to maintain Kanye's approval. Whether this is self-expression, a strategic move, or something more unsettling, only Bianca truly knows," the psychologist concluded.
While on the red carpet, a lip reader claimed West told Censori to "make a scene" before she dropped her coat and exposed her assets in front of photographers, fellow awards show attendees and viewers at home, as OK! previously reported.
The Mirror spoke to Dr. Goddard-Crawley about West and Censori's behaviors.