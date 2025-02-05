Bianca Censori's Mom Comments on Her Daughter's Nearly Naked Grammys Look
Bianca Censori's mother, Alexandra Censori, doesn't want to get involved when it comes to her daughter's nearly naked stunt at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, February 2.
On Wednesday, February 5, Alexandra declined to comment when she was asked about the scandal by a reporter in Australia.
"We are just normal people, living our own lives as privately as we can," she stated. "I have nothing to say about Bianca, thank you."
As OK! reported, Bianca, 30, and her husband Kanye West, 47, shocked the public when he instructed his spouse to drop her fur coat and reveal her completely see-through dress while on the red carpet.
The stars — who were reportedly trying to recreate the album artwork for the rapper's Vultures — then left the venue on their own accord despite rumors they were kicked out.
One insider claimed the architect wasn't totally on board with the idea, claiming she "tried to back out of her scandalous stunt on the 67th annual Grammy Awards red carpet several times, but Kanye West insisted that she go through with her see-through look."
"She was really nervous and wanted to back out several times, but he didn’t want her to," the source continued, noting Bianca "would have much rather worn a pretty dress."
However, "when Ye gets something in his head, there’s no talking him out of it. But make no mistake, this was totally him and not her."
The father-of-four doesn't seem to have any regrets over the outfit, as later that night, he posted photos of them together on social media alongside the caption, "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever. My love my best friend My wife."
Two days later, he posted a screenshot to show the phrases "Bianca Censori Grammys" and "Grammy Winners 2025" were trending.
It's been rumored that Kanye can be controlling over his spouse, choosing everything from her diet to her outfits, and their latest drama only added fuel to the fire.
"If Kanye does have a strong say in how Bianca presents herself, dressing in an extreme way might not be a personal choice but a way to maintain his approval or avoid conflict," psychologist Dr. Louise Goddard-Crawley told a news outlet. "It's common in controlling relationships for one person's preferences to dictate the other's behavior, sometimes to the point where their identity changes."
"Kanye has a history of styling and reshaping his partners, with Kim Kardashian famously recalling how he revamped her entire wardrobe," the expert said, referring to his ex-wife. "If Bianca sees herself as his latest muse, she may feel pressure — conscious or not — to embody his artistic vision, even if it's at odds with her past self."
