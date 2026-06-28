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Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Corset for Rapper’s Six Figure Lavish Masquerade-Themed Birthday Party: Photos

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Source: MEGA

Kanye West turned 49 on June 8.

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June 28 2026, Updated 5:49 p.m. ET

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Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori celebrated his 49th birthday in style together during a masquerade-themed party at the Château de Versailles in France recently.

The rapper, whose birthday is on June 8, and the Australian architect, 31, hosted more than 20 of their closest friends for the bash and reportedly spent an eye-watering $400,000 on the festivities.

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Kanye West and Bianca Censori Both Sported Masks for the Bash

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image of Kanye west
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently celebrated his 49th birthday with a lavish masquerade-themed bash.

Censori donned a skimpy ivory-colored corset for festivities, as well as a very large feathery headpiece that covered much of her face.

Her ensemble also featured a long ruffled satin skirt that was able to be removed at certain times during the party.

West donned an all-black leather look, which consisted of heavy boots, a military jacket and a dark mask.

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Bianca Censori Paid Tribute to Kanye West for His Birthday

image of Kanye west
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West wore an all-black leather look for his big day.

The guests then kept the event going at the Airelles hotel that stood nearby. Other partygoers also rocked lavish garments and intricate masks to commemorate the "Heartless" singer's special day.

Censori took to her Instagram Stories to send her man good wishes on his special day earlier this month.

“Happy birthday @ye. I Iove you more than life,” she captioned a photo, also adding West is her “ride or die 4ever” in another post.

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Kanye West Made Controversial Comments in the Past

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Source: @ye/Instagram

Bianca Censori opted to sport a tight corset and skirt for the bash.

West's antisemitic statements have caused controversy in the past few years, and most recently came back to light amid his concert performances.

The father of four's shows at Florida's Raymond James Stadium led to Senator Rick Scott launching a petition on June 3 to ask the Tampa Sports Authority to cancel West's upcoming dates.

"Kanye West is an admitted and prolific antisemite who has slandered Jews, praised Adolf Hitler, called himself a Nazi and sold swastika merchandise on his website — among his numerous other antisemitic remarks and actions. Florida — and especially the Tampa Bay area — has a large Jewish population," Scott said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

image of Kanye west
Source: @ye/Instagram

Kanye West reportedly dropped $400,000 for his birthday festivities.

"Forcing them to support these concerts through their tax dollars is a complete slap in the face to the Jews in Florida and across the country and world," he went on.

West's show ultimately went ahead on June 26, as well as another concert scheduled for June 28.

The Grammy winner previously performed at his stage shows earlier this year, including at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, as well as the Gelredome stadium in the Netherlands.

Last month, Italian officials canceled his planned July event at the RFC Arena in Reggio Emilia due to security concerns and objections from the Jewish community.

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