Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Poses Totally Topless in Seductive Wolf Mask: Photo
June 12 2026, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori stripped down to practically nothing in a spicy Instagram Story posted to husband Kanye West's account.
In the Friday, June 12, alluring snap, the architect and performance artist posed in a furry, gray wolf mask as she covered her topless chest with one arm.
Censori's other hand was posed as a claw as she growled seductively at the camera.
It seems Censori wore the mask for an intimate date night with her rapper husband, whom she married in 2022 after his split from Kim Kardashian.
In other snapshots posted on West's Instagram story, Censori sported a long, black, partially sheer dress with stripes of black fur lining the front.
The back of the seductive frock appeared to be completely see-through, giving onlookers a glimpse at Censori's rear end.
She added a long black leather coat as a simple accessory to the daring number.
Why Was Kanye West in Georgia?
According to the U.S. Sun, the pair was spotted out on a date at Cafe Stamba in Tbilisi, Georgia.
Rolling Stone reported that West, 49, had plans to perform at Dinamo Arena in the capital city on Friday, June 12, amid his new partnership with Live Nation Israel.
His performance is part of an initiative with the Georgian government to "bring Georgia the most in-demand contemporary artists... who have never performed in our country before."
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Censori most recently uploaded a seductive photo to promote West’s new music video for “GEMINI SEASON.”
The 31-year-old wore a sultry white lingerie bodysuit paired with nude heels as she sat in front of a cow in the footage.
Censori starred in and directed the video in honor of West’s 49th birthday on Monday, June 8. The song was an addition to the deluxe edition of his 11th studio album, Bully, set to release on June 19, according to the video's description.
What Has Bianca Censori Said About Kanye West?
Censori made a rare public comment about the couple’s relationship in February in an interview with Vanity Fair.
She explained her intimate dynamic with her husband, saying she “pair-bonds so intensely and so deeply” with anyone she’s in a relationship with.
“That’s my person. You know that movie Together, where they’re getting into each other’s skin? I loved that one. That’s kind of who I am,” she explained.
“It’s only ever brought joy to my life,” she added. “I just love that person so deeply, so intensely, that I want to be around them.”