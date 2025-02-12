or
Hilary Duff's Husband Shares 'F--- Ye' Shirts After Kanye West Claims He's a 'Nazi' in Antisemitic Rants

Matthew Koma is selling a t-shirt that says 'F--- Ye.'

Feb. 11 2025, Published 8:10 p.m. ET

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, hit back at Kanye West after the rapper made a series of antisemitic posts on social media and featured a shirt with a swastika on his Yeezy site.

On Monday, February 10, Koma took to Instagram with an image of a white t-shirt of his own that read, "F--- Ye."

"Hey I can make a shirt too," he captioned the snapshot.

While some of his followers commended him on the idea, many others suggested he missed the mark by not choosing to donate the money he earns to a charity that benefits members of the Jewish community.

"Thank you for the charity suggestions 🧡," Koma said in a follow-up comment. "All proceeds going to the blue card holocaust survivor charity."

Matthew Koma has been married to Hilary Duff since 2019.

Not long after West's t-shirt went up on his Yeezy website, the shop was taken down for violating terms of service with the offensive design.

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform," a spokesperson for Shopify, who hosted the "Gold Digger" rapper's website, told Variety this week. "This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

West's X account was also deactivated only a few days after he went on a series of tirades against the Jewish community, from declaring he was a "Nazi" and posting that "Hitler was sooooo fresh" to saying he would never apologize "for Jewish comments."

"Some of my best friends are Jewish and I don’t trust any of them," he wrote in another post.

Kanye West's X account was deactivated after he made a series of antisemitic posts.

On Saturday, February 8, Friends alum David Schwimmer called for Elon Musk to permanently ban the 47-year-old from the platform.

"We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk," Schwimmer wrote. "Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence. His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews."

David Schwimmer slammed Kanye West for his 'hate-filled' comments.

"I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point," he continued. "Silence is complicity."

Musk recently confirmed West would not be featured on X any longer.

"Given what he has posted, his account is now classified as NSFW," the tech mogul said. "You should not be seeing that anymore."

