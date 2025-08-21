or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Bianca Censori
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers Up Alongside Rapper During Shocking Outing

bianca censori covers up with kanye
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori shocked fans as she covered up while stepping out with Kanye West.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori had people doing a double-take this week when she stepped out in Los Angeles with husband Kanye West — but this time it wasn’t for her usual barely-there outfits.

The 30-year-old architectural designer, famous for pushing boundaries with her risqué style, surprised fans by swapping her skimpy looks for an oversized gray trench coat, a tan newsboy cap and slouchy thigh-high silver boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Standing next to West, who kept it casual in a black leather jacket and pants, Censori’s conservative look shocked fans who had grown used to her bold, skin-baring wardrobe.

One fan wrote, “Honestly? She looks amazing covered up. Still stylish, just less shock value," while another said, “This is a serve. Classy and cool and I'm loving this side of Bianca.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bianca Censori shocked fans by covering up in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori shocked fans by covering up in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

Her wardrobe change first raised eyebrows earlier this month when she was spotted taking three of Kanye’s kids with Kim KardashianSaint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6 — to a movie theater in Los Angeles. The covered-up vibe was a sharp shift from her usual style.

Article continues below advertisement

Notably absent from the outing was Kanye’s eldest child, North, 12. While no explanation was given, fans immediately noticed, fueling more talk about the blended family’s dynamic.

The photos surfaced just as the "Vultures" singer's ex Kim made headlines for speaking candidly about him in the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name, set to drop September 19.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West in a new documentary.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West in a new documentary.

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer promises a raw, unfiltered look into Kanye’s private life, touching on his struggles with bipolar disorder, his fractured marriage and the backlash that followed.

The Kardashians star appeared in the teaser, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Red Carpet Trailers/YouTube
MORE ON:
Bianca Censori

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Another scene shows the former couple, who split in 2021, going head-to-head.

At one point, Kanye said, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing,” to which Kim responded, “We can talk about that later, but ….”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kanye West stood by the model in a leather jacket.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West stood by the model in a leather jacket.

Article continues below advertisement

Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the project took six years to complete and features over 3,000 hours of footage. Viewers are told they’ll “draw their own conclusions” about Kanye, with the documentary teasing “a side of Ye the world was never meant to see — raw, unfiltered and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health and power.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kim filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalized in 2023. She spoke about the split during an appearance on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” opening up about her struggles in their marriage.

“Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help,” Kim admitted, adding, “you can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans praised Bianca Censori’s new conservative style.
Source: MEGA

Fans praised Bianca Censori’s new conservative style.

She continued, “It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes ‘round. But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.