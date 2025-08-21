Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Covers Up Alongside Rapper During Shocking Outing

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori had people doing a double-take this week when she stepped out in Los Angeles with husband Kanye West — but this time it wasn’t for her usual barely-there outfits. The 30-year-old architectural designer, famous for pushing boundaries with her risqué style, surprised fans by swapping her skimpy looks for an oversized gray trench coat, a tan newsboy cap and slouchy thigh-high silver boots.

Standing next to West, who kept it casual in a black leather jacket and pants, Censori’s conservative look shocked fans who had grown used to her bold, skin-baring wardrobe. One fan wrote, “Honestly? She looks amazing covered up. Still stylish, just less shock value," while another said, “This is a serve. Classy and cool and I'm loving this side of Bianca.”

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori shocked fans by covering up in Los Angeles.

Her wardrobe change first raised eyebrows earlier this month when she was spotted taking three of Kanye’s kids with Kim Kardashian — Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm West, 6 — to a movie theater in Los Angeles. The covered-up vibe was a sharp shift from her usual style.

Notably absent from the outing was Kanye’s eldest child, North, 12. While no explanation was given, fans immediately noticed, fueling more talk about the blended family’s dynamic. The photos surfaced just as the "Vultures" singer's ex Kim made headlines for speaking candidly about him in the upcoming documentary, In Whose Name, set to drop September 19.

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian opened up about Kanye West in a new documentary.

The trailer promises a raw, unfiltered look into Kanye’s private life, touching on his struggles with bipolar disorder, his fractured marriage and the backlash that followed. The Kardashians star appeared in the teaser, saying, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

Source: Red Carpet Trailers/YouTube

Another scene shows the former couple, who split in 2021, going head-to-head. At one point, Kanye said, “Never tell me I’m gonna wake up one day and have nothing,” to which Kim responded, “We can talk about that later, but ….”

Source: MEGA Kanye West stood by the model in a leather jacket.

Directed by Nicolas Ballesteros, the project took six years to complete and features over 3,000 hours of footage. Viewers are told they’ll “draw their own conclusions” about Kanye, with the documentary teasing “a side of Ye the world was never meant to see — raw, unfiltered and suspended in the complexity of fame, faith, mental health and power.”

Kim filed for divorce in 2021, and it was finalized in 2023. She spoke about the split during an appearance on “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” opening up about her struggles in their marriage. “Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help,” Kim admitted, adding, “you can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different.”

Source: MEGA Fans praised Bianca Censori’s new conservative style.