'Demeaning' Kanye West 'Now Exerts Total Control' Over Wife Bianca Censori's Life, Insider Claims: 'He Critiques Her Body'
Does Bianca Censori make any decisions of her own?
According to an insider, Kanye West now dictates everything for his wife, whom he married in December 2022.
“Kanye now exerts total control over Bianca’s life,” the source said of the rapper, 47, who is known for dressing Censori in very revealing ensembles.
“He films her from every angle before they go out,” they added. “Then he critiques her body right down to her private parts — it’s so demeaning.”
West’s iron fist does not stop there, as he “also screens her social media and controls what she eats and drinks.”
“She’s not even allowed to go to bed until he tells her. He says it’s for her benefit, but he’s turned her into his own Stepford Wife!” they concluded.
As OK! previously reported, despite his marriage to Censori, influencer Mikaela Lafuente claimed the “Runaway” singer has been seeking other romantic connections,
During a recent interview, the 22-year-old model — who is dating TikTok star Bryce Hall — revealed West messaged her on Instagram back in March and asked her to come over.
The screenshots exposed their conversation, which West began by stating, "back in Cali."
Lafuente noted she found the message "odd" considering they’d never met. She then responded, "What?" to which West queried, "Are you in California or the states?"
"Yes why?" Lafuente replied.
The father-of-four then proposed, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album.”
Lafuente indicated she was uninterested, writing, "Nope thank you though.” West then deleted his previous message.
"It was funny. Bryce and I were in Vegas and I was going through my Instagram DMs and I saw this [West's message]. At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't. The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before," she explained.
Lafuente did not appreciate West’s DMs, especially since he isn't single.
"I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married. It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever. I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship. Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable," she expressed.
Despite bashing West, Lafuente admitted: "Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this."
In Touch reported on West's alleged controlling nature.