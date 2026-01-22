or
Karamo Brown Bows Out of 'Queer Eye' Interview Over Fears of 'Bullying'

photo of Karamo Brown
Source: MEGA

Karamo Brown skipped a 'Queer Eye' interview over bullying concerns.

Profile Image

Jan. 22 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

Karamo Brown pulled out of a scheduled interview with his Queer Eye castmates just moments before going live, citing fears of being “bullied.”

The TV host was set to appear with costars Jonathan van Ness, Tan France, Jeremiah Brent and Antoni Porowski on CBS Mornings on Tuesday, January 20. However, Brown did not show up, leaving the crew startled less than an hour before the segment. Co-host Gayle King read a note from Brown's assistant, explaining his absence.

image of Karamo Brown pulled out of a 'Queer Eye' interview minutes before it aired.
Source: MEGA

Karamo Brown pulled out of a 'Queer Eye' interview minutes before it aired.

“I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach them over the past decade,” King, 71, read aloud. “Which is to focus on and to protect their mental health/peace from people or a world who seek to destroy it; which is why I can’t be there today.”

image of Karamo Brown cited concerns about being bullied and protecting his mental health.
Source: MEGA

Karamo Brown cited concerns about being bullied and protecting his mental health.

The statement indicated that Brown was “worried about being bullied,” a revelation that shocked his castmates.

Porowski, 41, expressed his disbelief about Brown's absence, stating, “Surprised is a fair understatement. Our Queer Eye family, we’ve been doing this for almost a decade, which is pretty wild to believe, and families are complicated.”

Although the cast acknowledged the complexities within their group, Porowski added, “We’re also here to showcase the incredible heroes that we have and honor the legacy of this past decade of our lives.”

image of The incident raised new questions about tension within the group.
Source: MEGA

The incident raised new questions about tension within the group.

van Ness, 38, applauded Brown for prioritizing his mental health.

“One thing that I’ve been so honored to learn about Karamo is that we have to meet people where they’re at,” he shared. “He has taught people to center what they need. I’m actually really proud of him.”

Intriguingly, just days before the interview, fans noticed that Brown, 45, unfollowed three of his Queer Eye costars, prompting speculation of possible tensions within the group. One fan noted, “It’s likely that Karamo blocked JVN, Tan and Antoni. There’s no trace of them at all in his IG.”

image of The TV host's costars said they were surprised by his absence.
Source: MEGA

The TV host's costars said they were surprised by his absence.

Another user remarked on the lack of joint promotions for the new season, commenting, “this time it’s giving ‘we wish this was over’ energy.”

This growing drama within the Queer Eye team echoes past conflicts; in 2023, Bobby Berk announced his exit from the series, replaced by Brent amid reported tensions with France.

