'RHOP' Star Karen Huger Spotted for First Time Since Leaving Jail as Bravo Reportedly Films Her Exit

Bravo Reportedly Filmed Karen Huger Leaving Jail

The Grand Dame is back (and wasting no time) #RHOP 😭😭😂 pic.twitter.com/m04yw6RwyS — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) September 2, 2025 Source: @dorindadeadly/X Karen Huger donned a blazer and makeup as she left prison.

Bravo cameras reportedly showed up to film Huger for RHOP as she departed jail. In the videos shown, Huger looked absolutely stunning in a black blazer, a white button-up shirt, a diamond necklace and a perfect head of hair. As OK! previously reported, Huger left prison on September 2 after serving six months behind bars.

Karen Huger's Arrest

Source: Bravo Karen Huger was found guilty of a DUI in December 2024.

In December 2024, Huger was found guilty of a DUI and was sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended. She was due to serve a full 365 days but was released early. Huger was arrested on March 19, 2024, after crashing her car into a tree in Montgomery County, Md. After police suspected she had been drinking, the reality starlet was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, endangering property, life and person, and other counts.

Karen's Statement on Her Accident

Source: Bravo Karen Huger said her accident was a 'frightening experience.'

On March 20, 2024, Huger broke her silence on the ordeal via Instagram with the following statement: “Thank you all for your prayers and well wishes during this very frightening experience. I am still in shock from last night’s incident, but grateful to be alive today. With the passing of my beloved Mother, grief comes and goes in waves, and with Mother’s Day approaching it has felt more like a tsunami.” She shared she’d “met a girlfriend for dinner” and their talk “brought up some very emotionally sensitive topics.” “I was crying on my way home and saw a car heading right for me,” she continued. “I swerved to avoid the head-on collision, hit the divider, and then a tree. I’m hurt, bruised up a bit, but so grateful I am alive! I did receive citations, one of which was unrelated to the incident, which is understandable, but what was most surprising is that the car that almost hit me just drove away!” She concluded by advising followers to “understand” their “emotional state” when driving and to remember to wear their seatbelts. “My Mother may be my Guardian Angel, but the seatbelt saved my life,” she added.

Will Bravo Show Karen on Season 10 of 'RHOP'?

Source: MEGA It wouldn't be surprising if Karen Huger leaving jail is shown at the end of 'RHOP' Season 10.