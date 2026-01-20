or
Article continues below advertisement
Karen Read Launches New YouTube Series With Lawyer Alan Jackson to Expose the 'Truth' After Being Acquitted of Boyfriend's Murder

photo of karen read
Source: Rotten Mango Podcast/YouTube

Karen Read was found not guilty in the high-profile murder trial of her boyfriend.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Karen Read is starting a new chapter following her acquittal in the murder of her boyfriend.

Read — who was found not guilty last year, after maintaining her innocence throughout trial twice — has launched a YouTube series titled "The Read Files" with her powerhouse lawyer Alan Jackson.

In a video posted on Friday, January 16, the defense attorney revealed the pair would be kicking off the "long overdue" show in a "just a few weeks."

'Just the Truth'

image of Alan Jackson announced the new project in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, January 16.
Source: The Read Files/YouTube

Alan Jackson announced the new project in a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, January 16.

"We're going to take you inside the cases, the corruption, the court room battles and the real people whose lives hang in the balance when the system gets it wrong," Jackson declared.

He then added there would be "no spin, no slogans, just the truth — backed by evidence, experience and a fearless commitment to justice."

The bigwig lawyer — who recently withdrew himself from representing accused double murderer Nick Reiner — concluded, "So pull up a chair because the story they told you — it isn't the whole story."

When Was Karen Read Acquitted?

image of Karen Read was accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead.
Source: Boston Police Department

Karen Read was accused of hitting John O'Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead.

Read, 45, was accused of hitting Boston cop John O'Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead during a snowstorm in Canton, Mass., on January 29, 2022.

While the former financial analyst's first trial ended in a hung journey, she was eventually acquitted of murder and manslaughter in June 2025.

She alleged in court that she was framed by her former boyfriend's friends at the Boston Police Department, claiming she was the target of a cover-up and that O'Keefe was killed during a fight inside the house.

Prior to her acquittal, Read told Vanity Fair in October 2024, "As scary as a potential conviction is, I will go to jail for something I didn’t do before I plea out. I will never give them that win.”

Karen Read Also Plans to Write a Book With Alan Jackson

image of Karen Read recently revealed she also has plans to write a book with her powerhouse lawyer.
Source: Court TV/YouTube

Karen Read recently revealed she also has plans to write a book with her powerhouse lawyer.

During the Monday, January 12, episode of the "Rotten Mango" true crime podcast hosted by Stephanie Soo, Read also shared her plans to write a book with Jackson.

"I want this to be a story about corruption," she told Soo. "I want to have some impact on the state where I've lived most of my life and where my family's from and where we battled this."

She added, "I want to make an impact on what people think about politics, about the government, about the dangers of a one-party political system, which is what Massachusetts is."

'I'm Finally Reacting to This Horrible Thing That Happened to Me'

image of Karen Read revealed she might have 'PTSD' following two murder trials.
Source: Rotten Mango Podcast/YouTube

Karen Read revealed she might have 'PTSD' following two murder trials.

Elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about how being accused of murder impact her mentally, revealing she might be suffering from "PTSD."

"I do feel I've had this delayed reaction to the persecution. I'm finally reacting to this...horrible thing that happened to me," she explained. "I had to swallow it and, and roll with it, and now I'm digesting it. Like.. I swallowed something horrible and it's just sat in my body and now I'm finally breaking it down..."

Read continued, "I'm having to address things I've swept under the carpet. Like emotionally. Those feelings just don't disappear."

