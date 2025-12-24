JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Claims 'Clueless' Cops Accused Him of Murdering His Daughter Because He 'Didn't Go Crazy' During Investigation

Article continues below advertisement

JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, is still furious over the way the authorities handled the investigation into his daughter's tragic 1996 murder. In a new interview with RadarOnline.com, the patriarch accused the police of naming himself and now late wife Patsy of being suspects despite having no information that pointed toward them.

John Ramsey Says He Was Accused of Murdering His Daughter 'Before Any Evidence' Was Found

Source: mega JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, said the cops who investigated his daughter's murder were 'clueless.'

John said the cops were suspicious of the couple on "day one before any evidence" was found. Years later, John alleged the DA admitted to him that they accused the parents because he "didn't act right that morning, between the time that we discovered JonBenét was missing and found her." The father-of-two explained how one cop made "observations that could be misread the wrong way."

John claimed the cops named him and wife Patsy as suspects before they discovered any evidence.

"For example, she said, 'John was casually going through the mail while we waited for the phone call [from the alleged murderer]. Well, I was looking through the mail that was piled at the front of our door to see if there were any other communications from the kidnapper. That's what I was doing," he clarified. "She should have been doing that."

Cops Thought John Ramsey Was 'Acting Weird'

Source: @radaronlinetv/youtube JonBenét's 1996 murder remains unsolved.

John also pointed to when he was awaiting a phone call from the alleged perpetrator, as a ransom note found beside the 6-year-old's body said they would call at 10. "[The cop] said, 'Oh, 10 o'clock came and went, and John didn't go crazy.' 10 o 'o'clock was when the note said, 'We will call you tomorrow at 10.' Well, I didn't know if tomorrow was the day we were in, or literally tomorrow," he spilled. "Since we didn't get a call at 10 today, I assumed, my God, I gotta wait till 10 o'clock tomorrow. It's gonna be horrible. But because I didn't beat my head against the wall and jump up and down and scream at 10 o 'o'clock that day, she thought I was acting weird," he recalled.

Source: mega John Ramsey said cops thought it was 'weird' that he wasn't acting 'crazy' after the horrific murder.

"She was clueless," he declared. "She went later on national television and said, 'I knew John was guilty because I saw [it] in his eyes.' I thought, 'Wow, what a talent that is.'" John stated he felt the cops were in "way, way over their heads." "The fact that they didn't accept help when they desperately needed it was just a total failure of leadership," he added. "And so that mindset kind of stayed in that department for generally 25 years until they cleaned house."

John Ramsey Reveals Fresh Evidence

Source: mega Colorado police revealed they recently submitted evidence for 'additional DNA testing.'