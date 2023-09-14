Karine Jean-Pierre Ridiculed for Ignoring Question Regarding President Joe Biden's Potential Involvement in Son Hunter's Business Deals
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed for not answering a question about President Joe Biden's potential involvement with his son Hunter's foreign business deals.
This week, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced a formal impeachment inquiry into the president, but Jean-Pierre has consistently said that House Republicans have "no evidence" that the president is connected in any way.
"Can you explain why the president interacted with so many of his son’s foreign business associates!? More than half of voters told CNN they believe the president was involved and he lied! You can’t have a response to that, Karine?" New York Post correspondent Steven Nelson asked during a press conference.
Instead of coming up with a reply, Jean-Pierre declined to answer and left the podium. Of course, people then expressed how outraged they were that she couldn't be transparent about what is really going on.
One person wrote, "This Administration is completely dysfunctional and corrupt, yet the mainstream media and Democrat Party blithely act or pretend it is a perfectly normal situation. And sadly, perhaps it is the ‘new normal,’" while another said, "Not a single reporter asked this during the briefing when talking about the impeachment inquiry except @stevennelson10 from the NY Post, who had to wait until the end when Karine was walking out."
"KJP bolts from the podium when reporters turn up the heat," a third person pointed out.
During the press conference on Tuesday, September 12, appeared frustrated after Nelson hounded her with more questions.
"Even House Republicans have said the evidence does not exist. House Republicans have said that to my friend in the back who just yelled at, which is incredibly inappropriate," she replied.
"But House Republicans have said that there doesn't — there doesn't — it doesn't exist. Their own investigations have actually debunked their ridiculous attacks. And the only reason Speaker McCarthy is doing this — is doing this political stunt — and we have seen it, you all have reported, is because Marjorie Taylor Greene has said — she threatened to shut down the government," she added.