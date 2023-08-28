Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Claim That 77 Percent of Americans Think President Joe Biden, 80, Is Too Old for a Second Term
Karine Jean-Pierre returned to the White House podium after a two-week break, but the time frame didn't do much to change reporters' list of questions, as she was once again asked about President Joe Biden's age.
Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian began his question by citing his publication's poll that found 69 percent of Democrats feel Biden, 80, is too old to run for a second term.
He also noted that 77 percent of Americans feel the same, leading him to ask the White House Press Secretary, "Does this White House have additional plans to demonstrate he can continue to do the job at his advanced age?"
"I appreciate the question — I get it quite often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded, noting she's answered this in the past. "And what I would say, and I've said this many times, and many of my colleagues have said this and the president says this ... If you watch him, if you have seen what he’s done the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."
"This is a president who has taken historic actions. Not just with Democrats on the Hill, but in a bipartisan way… In many ways, this president has been able to do things that are going to change how American families move forward, whether it's with the economy, with healthcare, whether it it is trying to make sure they can do what they can for their family, for their kids. That is important. So that's what we will happily discuss, as it relates to age, what the president has been able to do and how he's been able to deliver," she insisted.
Jean-Pierre has been in the hot seat for months, having made several slip-ups this year.
Most recently, she appeared to accidentally tweet out a message from her personal Twitter account that appeared to be meant for the POTUS' account.
Before the message was quickly deleted, it read, "Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind," the message read before quickly being deleted."
