Karine Jean-Pierre Responds to Claim That 77 Percent of Americans Think President Joe Biden, 80, Is Too Old for a Second Term

He also noted that 77 percent of Americans feel the same, leading him to ask the White House Press Secretary, "Does this White House have additional plans to demonstrate he can continue to do the job at his advanced age?"

"I appreciate the question — I get it quite often, as you know," Jean-Pierre responded, noting she's answered this in the past. "And what I would say, and I've said this many times, and many of my colleagues have said this and the president says this ... If you watch him, if you have seen what he’s done the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years."