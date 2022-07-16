Hunter Biden's Scandals Through The Years: Drugs, Infidelity, Suspicious Emails & More

Hunter has been in and out of rehab for a crack cocaine addiction for years. Some of his issues seem to have stemmed from the aftermath of losing beloved brother Beau in 2015, though he's never tried to use the tragedy as an excuse for his behavior. However, he does believe the trauma he suffered from a 1972 car crash — in which his mother and sister were killed — contributed to him turning to drugs.

In 2019, his family held an intervention. "[There was] never a moment that they weren't trying to save me," he said of his supportive brood.

HUNTER BIDEN'S WIFE SHOPS AT LOS ANGELES WEED DISPENSARY AS SHOCKING DETAILS OF HER HUSBAND'S SCANDALS ARE REVEALED

Nowadays, he revealed that painting "keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn't be."

"I have a healthy fear of relapse. It's too much a part of my story," he admitted last year. "I'm only one choice away from being back exactly where I was. And that's the conundrum for everyone that's in recovery. It never goes away. It only hides."