Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Ex-CNN Anchor Partner After Over 10 Years Together

The former flames met at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Malveaux, who was a correspondent for CNN at the time, was covering the event while Jean-Pierre was working on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

“We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub,” Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly gay woman in her role, wrote in her 2019 memoir Moving Forward. “I know it’s a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”

They moved in together in early 2014, and the TV star left her job after Jean-Pierre was promoted from deputy press secretary to principal press secretary.