Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Ex-CNN Anchor Partner After Over 10 Years Together
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is riding solo, as she recently revealed she has separated from journalist Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years.
"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre told Vogue in an interview, adding that the two are sharing custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Soleil. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing."
The former flames met at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Malveaux, who was a correspondent for CNN at the time, was covering the event while Jean-Pierre was working on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.
“We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub,” Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly gay woman in her role, wrote in her 2019 memoir Moving Forward. “I know it’s a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”
They moved in together in early 2014, and the TV star left her job after Jean-Pierre was promoted from deputy press secretary to principal press secretary.
Jean-Pierre told the fashion outlet that she was not planning on having a child, but Malveaux had already started the adoption process. (Jean-Pierre formally adopted Soleil years later.) "I think that's one of the reasons I left to do campaigns," she explained. "Because it took me away from the responsibilities of home."
Now, she has a different view on parenting.
"Everything that we do, being led by the president, is going to matter, not just today, but tomorrow and for the rest of our lives," Jean-Pierre said. "What we do is certainly going to change the trajectory of her life."
- Karine Jean-Pierre Snaps at Reporter Who Asked About President Joe Biden's COVID Testing Regimen
- Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down 'Ridiculous Claim' That President Joe Biden Is 'Treated Like a Baby' by White House Staff
- Karine-Jean Pierre Defends Joe Biden When Asked If His Tiredness Is to Blame for Late Event Start Times: 'Ridiculous Assumption'
As OK! previously reported, Jean-Pierre has made headlines for her press briefings, as she has gotten into fights with other reporters and slipped up once or twice.
Jean-Pierre recently fought back after one reporter asked her about President Joe Biden's COVID testing regimen since his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested positive for the virus a few days ago.
"There should be no confusion. We just explained that he tested — I just explained he tested yesterday," she snapped back this week. "I just explained it. I literally just explained it. CDC does not recommend testing every day. We’re following CDC guidance. I don’t have anything else for you. That is the answer that I’m giving you: in close consultation with his physician. The CDC does not recommend testing every day. That’s it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
However, she takes it all in stride.
"I take none of it personally," she said. "I'm representing the president, so petty is just not on the menu."