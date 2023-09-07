OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Karine Jean-Pierre
OK LogoNEWS

Karine Jean-Pierre Splits From Ex-CNN Anchor Partner After Over 10 Years Together

karine suzanne pp
Source: mega
By:

Sep. 7 2023, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is riding solo, as she recently revealed she has separated from journalist Suzanne Malveaux, her partner of more than 10 years.

"I'm a single mom who is co-parenting this amazing kid," Jean-Pierre told Vogue in an interview, adding that the two are sharing custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Soleil. "Our number-one priority is her privacy and to make sure we create an environment that's nurturing."

Article continues below advertisement
karine
Source: mega

Karine Jean-Pierre is the first openly gay woman in her role.

The former flames met at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Malveaux, who was a correspondent for CNN at the time, was covering the event while Jean-Pierre was working on President Barack Obama's re-election campaign.

“We met at a donor party being held in a nightclub,” Jean-Pierre, who is the first openly gay woman in her role, wrote in her 2019 memoir Moving Forward. “I know it’s a cliché, but the truth is, I spotted her across a crowded dance floor.”

They moved in together in early 2014, and the TV star left her job after Jean-Pierre was promoted from deputy press secretary to principal press secretary.

Article continues below advertisement

Jean-Pierre told the fashion outlet that she was not planning on having a child, but Malveaux had already started the adoption process. (Jean-Pierre formally adopted Soleil years later.) "I think that's one of the reasons I left to do campaigns," she explained. "Because it took me away from the responsibilities of home."

suzanne malveaux mega
Source: mega

The two first got together in 2012.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, she has a different view on parenting.

"Everything that we do, being led by the president, is going to matter, not just today, but tomorrow and for the rest of our lives," Jean-Pierre said. "What we do is certainly going to change the trajectory of her life."

MORE ON:
Karine Jean-Pierre

As OK! previously reported, Jean-Pierre has made headlines for her press briefings, as she has gotten into fights with other reporters and slipped up once or twice.

Article continues below advertisement

Jean-Pierre recently fought back after one reporter asked her about President Joe Biden's COVID testing regimen since his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, tested positive for the virus a few days ago.

"There should be no confusion. We just explained that he tested — I just explained he tested yesterday," she snapped back this week. "I just explained it. I literally just explained it. CDC does not recommend testing every day. We’re following CDC guidance. I don’t have anything else for you. That is the answer that I’m giving you: in close consultation with his physician. The CDC does not recommend testing every day. That’s it."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

However, she takes it all in stride.

"I take none of it personally," she said. "I'm representing the president, so petty is just not on the menu."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.