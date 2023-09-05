Karine Jean-Pierre Shuts Down 'Ridiculous Claim' That President Joe Biden Is 'Treated Like a Baby' by White House Staff
Karine Jean-Pierre is being forced to answer another round of absurd queries.
On Tuesday, September 5, Peter Doocy ruffled feathers when he began asking questions that stemmed from content in Franklin Foer's recently released book, The Last Politician.
"President Biden is the oldest president in U.S. history," the Fox News reporter stated of the 80-year-old. "Why does White House staff treat him like a baby?"
The frustrated White House Press Secretary replied, "No one treats the President of the United States, the commander-in-chief, like a baby. That’s ridiculous. That's a ridiculous claim."
Doocy responded by reading out an excerpt that stated of Biden, "Rather than owning his failure, he fumed to his friends about how he was treated like a toddler. 'Was John F. Kennedy ever babied like that?'"
"Look, I'll say this. There's always going to be a range of books about every administration that's gonna have a variety of claims. That is not unusual, that happens all the time," she stated. "And we're not going to litigate those here, that's not something we're going to speak to."
Concerns over the POTUS' age are nothing new, and Biden himself acknowledged people's worries during a campaign event in Philadelphia on Monday, September 4.
"I tell you what, someone said, 'You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man.' Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom," he declared. "I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help."
The situation is something Jean-Pierre has had to answer to as well.
"What I would say, and I've said this many times, and many of my colleagues have said this and the president says this ... If you watch him, if you have seen what he’s done the last two years, this is a president who has had a historic administration in just two years," she responded last month when an Associated Press reporter claimed their poll showed that 69 percent of Americans feel Biden is too old for a second term.
"This is a president who has taken historic actions. Not just with Democrats on the Hill, but in a bipartisan way… In many ways, this president has been able to do things that are going to change how American families move forward, whether it's with the economy, with healthcare, whether it it is trying to make sure they can do what they can for their family, for their kids," continued Jean-Pierre. "That is important. So that's what we will happily discuss, as it relates to age, what the president has been able to do and how he's been able to deliver."