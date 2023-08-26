Yikes! White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's 7 Biggest Slip-Ups This Year

This isn't the first time she's been caught flubbing names. In late May, Jean-Pierre mispronounced Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's surname as "Munchkin."

Earlier this month, she faced backlash after accidentally referring to two of Hawaii's Democratic senators by the incorrect names. She misgendered Senator Maizie Hirono and also called her "Senator Harino," then later fumbled for her words while attempting to speak about Senator Brain Schatz.

"The president is certainly deeply concerned about, about the people in Maui… Senator Herino – who I said the president spoke to just last night – he thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii. And so does, so has Senator shorts, shot, sharts, Schatz," Jean-Pierre stated.