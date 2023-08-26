OK Magazine
Yikes! White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's 7 Biggest Slip-Ups This Year

karine pierre biggest blunders pp
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 26 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

The White House Press Secretary is responsible for gathering information on government policies, the President of the United States' agenda, as well as his opinions on current issues and then sharing them with the media through regular briefings.

Considering the constant questions covering a wide array of topics that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre receives on a daily basis, it's no wonder she's made a few awkward slip-ups this past year.

karine jean pierre mega
Source: mega

Karine Jean-Pierre became the White House Press Secretary on May 13, 2022.

One of her biggest early fumbles came in February when she mistakenly referred to President Joe Biden as President Obama.

"So today, as you all saw just an hour or so ago, President Obama announced that — um, pardon me, President Biden!" she said. "Whoa! Ahem, that is news. I know, I know. We’re going back, not forwards. We got to go forward."

karine pierre barrack obama
Source: mega

Prior to her new role, she was a senior advisor in President Biden's 2020 campaign.

This isn't the first time she's been caught flubbing names. In late May, Jean-Pierre mispronounced Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's surname as "Munchkin."

Earlier this month, she faced backlash after accidentally referring to two of Hawaii's Democratic senators by the incorrect names. She misgendered Senator Maizie Hirono and also called her "Senator Harino," then later fumbled for her words while attempting to speak about Senator Brain Schatz.

"The president is certainly deeply concerned about, about the people in Maui… Senator Herino – who I said the president spoke to just last night – he thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii. And so does, so has Senator shorts, shot, sharts, Schatz," Jean-Pierre stated.

karine jean pierre mega
Source: mega

Jean-Pierre is the only openly LGBTQ+ person to serve as White House Press Secretary.

Jean-Pierre was also slammed by social media critics after claiming that illegal immigration had decreased by 90 percent under the Biden administration.

"Maybe the biggest lie from the White House podium so far this year," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "How does she still have this job?"

In July, the White House Press Secretary misspoke regarding when the Biden family left the White House after cocaine was discovered in the West Wing.

"They were not here Friday (June 30). They were not here Saturday (July 1). They were not here Sunday (July 2). They were not even here Monday (July 3). They came back on Tuesday (July 4)," she told a reporter firmly.

However, it was confirmed that President Biden had given a speech in the Roosevelt Room on Friday, June 30, before leaving with First Lady Jill Biden, son Hunter and grandson Beau around 6:30 p.m. that evening.

Source: OK!

Most recently, Jean-Pierre's mistake didn't go unnoticed when she accidentally tweeted a message meant to be posted to President Biden's account to her own social media.

"Investing in America means investing in ALL of America. When I ran for President, I made a promise that I would leave no part of the country behind," the posted read at the time.

It was quickly deleted from Jean-Pierre's account.

