Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts to Pop Star and Travis Kelce's Engagement
Though Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are no longer pals, it seems like the latter still wants the best for her ex-best friend.
After the pop star, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, the model, 33, reacted to the big news.
"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the happy couple captioned the proposal pics.
Karlie Kloss Reacts to the Big News
Kloss then hit the "like" button on the post.
Other celebrities also gushed over the pair's milestone. "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wrote.
Meghan Markle even "liked" the post, too.
Karlie Kloss Attends the Eras Tour
This isn't the first time the supermodel, who is married to Joshua Kushner, made headlines about her relationship with the "Lover" songstress.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two was seen at Taylor's Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, Calif.
Though the blonde babe didn't get the VIP treatment, as she was not in the usual tent with other celeb guests, it still "meant a lot when Karlie showed up,” said the insider. “They have been talking since.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The ladies, who met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, were inseparable for quite some time, but in 2018, Kloss was seen out with Katy Perry, Taylor's then-nemesis.
When Kloss got married to Joshua in 2019, fans were shocked when the Grammy winner was nowhere to be found.
"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source previously dished. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."
In July 2024, Karlie even replied to a question regarding her former bestie.
"She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off,'" Karklie admitted to Yahoo! of Swift's 2014 hit song from her album 1989.
When it came to choosing her favorite track from Taylor's 2024 record, The Tortured Poets Department, Karlie had a hard time picking.
"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," Karlie shared.