or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts to Pop Star and Travis Kelce's Engagement

photo of Taylor Swift, Karlie Kloss and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's ex-bff Karlie Kloss reacted to her engagement news.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 26 2025, Published 8:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Though Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss are no longer pals, it seems like the latter still wants the best for her ex-best friend.

After the pop star, 35, and Travis Kelce, 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, the model, 33, reacted to the big news.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the happy couple captioned the proposal pics.

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Reacts to the Big News

image of Karlie Kloss used to be friends with. Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Karlie Kloss used to be friends with. Taylor Swift.

Kloss then hit the "like" button on the post.

Other celebrities also gushed over the pair's milestone. "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wrote.

Meghan Markle even "liked" the post, too.

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Attends the Eras Tour

taylor swift ex bff karlie kloss reacts travis kelce engagement
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

This isn't the first time the supermodel, who is married to Joshua Kushner, made headlines about her relationship with the "Lover" songstress.

As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two was seen at Taylor's Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, Calif.

Though the blonde babe didn't get the VIP treatment, as she was not in the usual tent with other celeb guests, it still "meant a lot when Karlie showed up,” said the insider. “They have been talking since.”

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Taylor Swift was not at Karlie Kloss' 2019 wedding.
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Taylor Swift was not at Karlie Kloss' 2019 wedding.

The ladies, who met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, were inseparable for quite some time, but in 2018, Kloss was seen out with Katy Perry, Taylor's then-nemesis.

When Kloss got married to Joshua in 2019, fans were shocked when the Grammy winner was nowhere to be found.

"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source previously dished. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."

image of Karlie Kloss said her favorite Taylor Swift song is 'Shake It Off.'
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss said her favorite Taylor Swift song is 'Shake It Off.'

In July 2024, Karlie even replied to a question regarding her former bestie.

"She’s got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off,'" Karklie admitted to Yahoo! of Swift's 2014 hit song from her album 1989.

When it came to choosing her favorite track from Taylor's 2024 record, The Tortured Poets Department, Karlie had a hard time picking.

"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," Karlie shared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.