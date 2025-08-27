Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Reacts to Pop Star and Travis Kelce's Engagement

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Reacts to the Big News

Kloss then hit the "like" button on the post. Other celebrities also gushed over the pair's milestone. "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two," Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wrote. Meghan Markle even "liked" the post, too.

Karlie Kloss Attends the Eras Tour

This isn't the first time the supermodel, who is married to Joshua Kushner, made headlines about her relationship with the "Lover" songstress. As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two was seen at Taylor's Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, Calif. Though the blonde babe didn't get the VIP treatment, as she was not in the usual tent with other celeb guests, it still "meant a lot when Karlie showed up,” said the insider. “They have been talking since.”

The ladies, who met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, were inseparable for quite some time, but in 2018, Kloss was seen out with Katy Perry, Taylor's then-nemesis. When Kloss got married to Joshua in 2019, fans were shocked when the Grammy winner was nowhere to be found. "Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source previously dished. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."

