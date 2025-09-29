Karlie Kloss Breastfeeds Newborn Daughter Rae in Intimate Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss is in newborn bliss. The 33-year-old supermodel shared a carousel of intimate photos on Instagram, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into life with her third child, daughter Rae, who arrived on September 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss welcomed her third child, daughter Rae, on September 18.

Article continues below advertisement

“My past week 💕😇✨,” Kloss wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

The first photo showed Kloss peacefully cradling her sleeping baby, wrapped in a soft pink blanket, as she closed her eyes in a quiet, tender moment. In another shot, the Victoria’s Secret alum sat in a cozy room filled with toys, kissing one of her sons while holding Rae in her arms. She was also all smiles while surrounded by a stunning sea of flower arrangements.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

In the final image, Kloss breastfed her daughter at home while wearing a face mask and playfully throwing up a peace sign at the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss shares three kids with Joshua Kushner.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends and followers quickly filled her comments section with love. “Hi Rae!!! I cannot wait to meet you!! Enjoy all the snuggles mama!!” Ashley Graham gushed. Another chimed in, writing, “Congratulations, Mama. Welcome to the world, Rae! 💞.” Lily Collins simply added, “Congratulations!!!!”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Just last week, Kloss teased fans with a black-and-white snap of her newborn’s tiny hand gripping her finger. Baby Rae wore a bow tie and an animal-printed outfit in the sweet photo. “Welcome to the world Rae Florence 9.18.25✨🙏🥹,” she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram The model shared intimate photos on Instagram, including one of her breastfeeding Rae.

Article continues below advertisement

Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner, 40, are now parents-of-three, also raising sons Levi, born in 2021, and Elijah, born in 2023. The pair first began dating in 2012 before tying the knot in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

Motherhood has been a journey Kloss openly embraces. In an interview with People, she admitted, "I feel like I always find myself saying the most cliché things, but the truth is you don't get it until you're in it. And one of the things that I couldn't have appreciated before being in it, is the value behind a mom tribe — just how important that is.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner also share two sons: Levi and Elijah.

Article continues below advertisement

She praised her mom and the women in her circle for being her support system along the way. “Both the matriarchs in my life, my own mother included, who of course were so important in this journey, but also it's really about the tribe around you that you're going through it with. I feel really grateful that so many of my friends have been in this early motherhood chapter around the same time. There's so much that you're just trying to get through — it's a day-by-day mentality,” she shared.