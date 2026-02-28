or
Article continues below advertisement
Karlie Kloss Looks Unrecognizable During Gucci Runway Show Months After Giving Birth to Third Child: 'New Face Unlocked'

image of Karlie kloss, inset of jared Kushner and Karlie kloss
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss was back to work six months after giving birth to her daughter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 28 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Is that you, Karlie Kloss?

The supermodel, 33, looked a tad different during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show in Milan, Italy, on February 27.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss Took on the Runway at Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Show

image of Karlie kloss
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss took the runway during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 show in Milan and looked unrecognizable.

Kloss, who shared a plethora of footage from her time walking during the runway show on Instagram, looked unrecognizable, six months after she gave birth to daughter Rae Florence.

The catwalk queen wore a tan pencil skirt, black stilettos and a dark sheath jacket for the fashion show.

One user commented: "This is just not aesthetically pleasing. You all have the most beautiful smiles and they force you to look like THIS! Shame!"

Article continues below advertisement

Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Share 3 Kids Together

image of Karlie kloss
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

The model gave birth to her third child in September 2025.

"Too tall…should be a basketball player, not a model," another person slammed Kloss' appearance. "Jumpscare."

"How are you sooo skinny after popping out 3 babies?" someone wondered. "She looks like a mess," another noted.

Someone else chimed in: "New face unlocked."

Kloss married husband Joshua Kushner in 2018 after dating for six years. Their daughter was born in September 2025, and the couple is also parents to sons Levi and Elijah.

Article continues below advertisement

The Supermodel Got Candid About Motherhood and Pregnancy

image of Karlie kloss
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

'This is just not aesthetically pleasing,’ one user commented about Karlie Kloss' appearance.

The Victoria’s Secret alum opened up to People in 2024 about how her journey to motherhood has changed her.

"I feel like I always find myself saying the most cliché things, but the truth is you don't get it until you're in it. And one of the things that I couldn't have appreciated before being in it, is the value behind a mom tribe — just how important that is," she said.

"It's just surreal what our bodies do, both pre, during, and post. I am so proud to be here and to talk about it," Kloss gushed about being pregnant.

image of Karlie kloss
Source: @karliekloss/Instagram

Karlie Kloss looked a little different during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show.

An insider told Star magazine that Kushner, 40, and Kloss were absolutely thrilled to be adding a girl to their growing family.

“Karlie and Josh spend so much time just looking at her, watching her sleep and curl her little fingers," the insider said.

“They have three kids aged four and under now. Levi and Elijah are so excited to have a baby sister, and Karlie and Josh are trying to have one-on-one time with them so they feel special," the source explained. "Their family feels complete, but never say never. Karlie loves being pregnant.”

