Karlie Kloss Looks Unrecognizable During Gucci Runway Show Months After Giving Birth to Third Child: 'New Face Unlocked'

Is that you, Karlie Kloss? The supermodel, 33, looked a tad different during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show in Milan, Italy, on February 27.

Karlie Kloss Took on the Runway at Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 Fashion Show

Karlie Kloss took the runway during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 show in Milan and looked unrecognizable.

Kloss, who shared a plethora of footage from her time walking during the runway show on Instagram, looked unrecognizable, six months after she gave birth to daughter Rae Florence. The catwalk queen wore a tan pencil skirt, black stilettos and a dark sheath jacket for the fashion show. One user commented: "This is just not aesthetically pleasing. You all have the most beautiful smiles and they force you to look like THIS! Shame!"

Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Share 3 Kids Together

The model gave birth to her third child in September 2025.

"Too tall…should be a basketball player, not a model," another person slammed Kloss' appearance. "Jumpscare." "How are you sooo skinny after popping out 3 babies?" someone wondered. "She looks like a mess," another noted. Someone else chimed in: "New face unlocked." Kloss married husband Joshua Kushner in 2018 after dating for six years. Their daughter was born in September 2025, and the couple is also parents to sons Levi and Elijah.

The Supermodel Got Candid About Motherhood and Pregnancy

The Supermodel Got Candid About Motherhood and Pregnancy

The Victoria’s Secret alum opened up to People in 2024 about how her journey to motherhood has changed her. "I feel like I always find myself saying the most cliché things, but the truth is you don't get it until you're in it. And one of the things that I couldn't have appreciated before being in it, is the value behind a mom tribe — just how important that is," she said. "It's just surreal what our bodies do, both pre, during, and post. I am so proud to be here and to talk about it," Kloss gushed about being pregnant.

Source: @karliekloss/Instagram Karlie Kloss looked a little different during Gucci's Fall/Winter 2026 fashion show.