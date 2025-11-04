White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Accused of 'Airbrushing' Her Husband to Make Him Look 'Younger' in Halloween Photo

Article continues below advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s Halloween post is stirring up more than just spooky season vibes.

The 28-year-old shared a series of photos on Sunday, November 2, showing her family posing outside the pumpkin-filled White House. In the snaps, Leavitt was all smiles alongside her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, and their 16-month-old son, Niko. The trio later stopped by Vice President J.D. Vance’s home at the Naval Observatory for another cozy fall photo op.

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Karoline Leavitt shared Halloween photos with her husband and son.

Leavitt captioned the post, “October was a treat! 🎃🍁🧡🥰.” While some fans gushed over how sweet the family looked, others zoomed in on Riccio’s appearance.

“The airbrushing of your hubs face to make him appear younger was the trick,” one follower joked. Another chimed in, “Karoline, awesome picture but my friends noticed something: The guy on the left seems to have only his face photoshopped. His hands look like 60+ years old. What happened?”

Source: @karolineleavitt/Instagram Fans accused the political guru of airbrushing her husband’s face to make him look younger.

This isn’t the first time Leavitt’s relationship has sparked conversation. Months ago, the White House secretary opened up about her 32-year age gap with Riccio. The couple tied the knot in January, just days before President Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

In an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show," Leavitt spoke candidly about her marriage and what makes it work. “He is my greatest supporter, he's my best friend and he's my rock,” she said of Riccio, a successful real estate developer. “He's built a very successful business himself so now he's fully supportive of me building my success in my career.”

Source: MEGA The couple has a 32-year age difference.

Leavitt first met Riccio in 2022 while running for Congress in New Hampshire. She won the Republican nomination but ultimately lost to Democrat Chris Pappas. Still, the campaign proved life-changing — both personally and professionally. “A mutual friend of ours hosted an event at a restaurant that he owns up in New Hampshire and invited my husband,” Leavitt recalled. “I was speaking. We met and we were acquainted as friends. And then we fell in love.”

Source: MEGA The pair met during her 2022 congressional campaign.