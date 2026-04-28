Karoline Leavitt's Biggest Blunders Resurface After Eerie 'Shots Fired' Prediction at White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'President Chump'
April 28 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt raised eyebrows after predicting shots would be "fired" at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shortly before a gunman stormed the event on Saturday, April 25.
However, the eerie moment was not the first time Leavitt has garnered attention for something she's said, as the press secretary has suffered a few verbal missteps since Donald Trump brought her on at just 27 years old.
'Under President Chump'
The White House's chief spokesperson accidentally referred to her boss by the wrong name during a press briefing following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last summer, according to Irish Star.
"Under President Chump, America will relentlessly advance our own interests without being in endless wars," Leavitt, 28, told reporters in June 2025.
'Grocery Pump'
The pregnant mother-of-one experienced another slip of the tongue earlier this year.
When Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence asked Leavitt when prices would "come down" during a February 2025 press conference, she replied, "Prices at the store and at the grocery pump?"
The moment quickly circulated on social media, with many mocking the error.
Michael Steele, co-host of MS Now's The Weeknight joked, "But 'on day one...!!' Trump told us 'I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries...We're going to bring those prices way down.' I want my prices at the 'grocery pump' to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank."
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'Fighting Law and Order'
One month later, per HuffPost's reporting, Leavitt mistakenly declared the Justice Department (DOJ) would be "fighting law and order" instead of "fighting for law and order."
Again, people on social media ridiculed the mistake — which supposedly occurred after a reporter asked whether the president wanted the DOJ to investigate members of the bipartisan January Select Committee.
"How does she say this s--- with a straight face?" one person wrote.
"'Fighting law and order' — I think that pretty accurately describes what the DOJ under Donald Trump is doing. Thanks, Karoline," someone else said.
'Ending No Taxes on Tips'
Leavitt also recently declared that Trump, 79, was committed to "ending no taxes on tips" — a statement that contradicted his 2024 campaign promise to get rid of taxes on tips.
One person responded to the gaffe, "Many people have problems with double negatives but Karoline Leavitt seems to struggle with single negatives."
"In all fairness, she struggles with everything," another social media user quipped.