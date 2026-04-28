Politics Karoline Leavitt's Biggest Blunders Resurface After Eerie 'Shots Fired' Prediction at White House Correspondents' Dinner: 'President Chump' Source: mega The press secretary has had a few verbal slip-ups since taking on the role of Donald Trump's mouthpiece. Allie Fasanella April 28 2026, Published 1:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Karoline Leavitt raised eyebrows after predicting shots would be "fired" at the White House Correspondents' Dinner shortly before a gunman stormed the event on Saturday, April 25. However, the eerie moment was not the first time Leavitt has garnered attention for something she's said, as the press secretary has suffered a few verbal missteps since Donald Trump brought her on at just 27 years old.

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'Under President Chump'

Source: mega 'There will be some shots fired,' Karoline Leavitt quipped at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 25.

The White House's chief spokesperson accidentally referred to her boss by the wrong name during a press briefing following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last summer, according to Irish Star. "Under President Chump, America will relentlessly advance our own interests without being in endless wars," Leavitt, 28, told reporters in June 2025.

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'Grocery Pump'

Source: mega Karoline Leavitt is the youngest White House press secretary in history.

The pregnant mother-of-one experienced another slip of the tongue earlier this year. When Fox Business correspondent Edward Lawrence asked Leavitt when prices would "come down" during a February 2025 press conference, she replied, "Prices at the store and at the grocery pump?" The moment quickly circulated on social media, with many mocking the error. Michael Steele, co-host of MS Now's The Weeknight joked, "But 'on day one...!!' Trump told us 'I won on groceries. Very simple word, groceries...We're going to bring those prices way down.' I want my prices at the 'grocery pump' to go down NOW! I can't afford the eggs I need to put into my tank."

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Asked when prices will actually start coming down, a flustered Karoline Leavitt says, "prices at the store and at the grocery pump?" and provides a non-answer pic.twitter.com/8eC2Gy38Vx — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2025 Source: @atrupar/x The 28-year-old has mixed up her words on several occasions.

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'Fighting Law and Order'

Source: mega She's often trolled on social media by Donald Trump's critics.

One month later, per HuffPost's reporting, Leavitt mistakenly declared the Justice Department (DOJ) would be "fighting law and order" instead of "fighting for law and order." Again, people on social media ridiculed the mistake — which supposedly occurred after a reporter asked whether the president wanted the DOJ to investigate members of the bipartisan January Select Committee. "How does she say this s--- with a straight face?" one person wrote. "'Fighting law and order' — I think that pretty accurately describes what the DOJ under Donald Trump is doing. Thanks, Karoline," someone else said.

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Leavitt: "We want to restore the Department of Justice to an institution that focuses on fighting law and order." pic.twitter.com/0PpBik395v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 17, 2025 Source: @atrupar/x In March, Karoline Leavitt accidentally said the DOJ will be 'fighting law and order.'

'Ending No Taxes on Tips'

Source: mega She also mistakenly stated the president would be 'ending no taxes on tips.'