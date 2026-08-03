Karoline Leavitt's Makeup Artist Reveals Chaotic Antics of White House Press Secretary's Glam Routine: See Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Aug. 3 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary hair and makeup artist, Brittany Danielle, revealed the chaotic behind-the-scenes antics of getting the 28-year-old ready for the podium.
Danielle detailed the intense multitasking required to keep Leavitt camera-ready, explaining that she often does her client’s hair and makeup while Leavitt is conducting meetings, reviewing files, reading documents and taking phone calls.
At times, as many as 10 people are packed into Leavitt’s office while Danielle works around them, touching up her hair and makeup amid the Press Secretary’s packed schedule.
The routine can be so rushed that Danielle may only have enough time to blow-dry half of Leavitt’s hair or finish makeup on one eye before Leavitt has to abruptly pivot to her next meeting.
'I Really Want to Make Her Look Beautiful'
Danielle frequently has to follow Leavitt down the West Wing hallways just moments before she steps in front of the cameras to make sure she doesn’t forget her lipstick or blush.
“We will literally work where I will only have one of her eyes done, and she has to go to a meeting,” she said. “[Leavitt is] looking at files, she’s reading stuff, she’s on her phone, she’s in a meeting, she’s got 10 people in her office. And I’m sitting there doing her hair and makeup.”
“I really want to make her look beautiful and feel really good,” Danielle continued. “Working around her is really unlike working with anybody else — and not just because she’s press secretary. It’s because she really goes to work."
Danielle, who also does Lara Trump’s makeup, described working with Leavitt as a workout in itself.
'Don't Forget to Put Your Lipstick On'
“And sometimes I’m laughing hysterically because I’m chasing her down the hall before she goes on, and I’m like, ‘Please don’t forget to put your lipstick on, or don’t forget to put your blush on,'” she said.
Leavitt previously went viral on social media after she was photographed inadvertently holding a newspaper that featured a political cartoon depicting President Donald Trump as a N---.
The photo, which came from the same photo shoot referenced in Danielle’s interview, sparked significant online discussion after the controversial image was accidentally visible in the background.
In the photo, Leavitt is seen inside the White House wearing a vibrant pink suit, holding the newspaper and looking at her phone.
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Newspaper Fiasco
Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the back of the newspaper Leavitt was holding clearly displayed a famous 2017 satirical cartoon by the late Pat Oliphant.
The drawing portrays Trump as "Herr Trump" wearing a N--- uniform with a swastika-style armband while looking into a mirror.
Online sleuths quickly turned the accidental sighting into a viral moment, with some describing the photo as an embarrassing blunder for the White House Press Secretary.
White House Reportedly Had 'Meltdown' Over Unflattering Karoline Leavitt Image
Leavitt’s appearance also came into focus after an Agence France-Presse (AFP) wire photograph taken during a November 2025 Thanksgiving event showed her in the White House press briefing room holding her infant son next to the National Thanksgiving Turkey.
Social media users began mocking the photo, with many pointing out that it was captured from a harsh, low angle.
Reports later surfaced that White House staff had a “meltdown” over the image and made their displeasure with the depiction known to press agencies.
Following the administration’s complaints, AFP reportedly pulled the photo from its distribution wire.