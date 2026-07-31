Politics 'Disgusting' Karoline Leavitt Slammed by Critics for Holding Newspaper Featuring Cartoon of Donald Trump as a Nazi Source: MEGA 'Disgusting' Karoline Leavitt was torched for posing with a newspaper featuring a cartoon of Donald Trump as a N---. Lesley Abravanel July 31 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was inadvertently photographed holding a newspaper that featured a critical political cartoon by Pat Oliphant depicting President Donald Trump as a N---. The viral incident, which occurred during a photoshoot for the Independent Women's Forum, quickly became a subject of internet ridicule. Leavitt was captured on camera inside the White House wearing a pink suit, checking her reflection in her phone while clutching a newspaper. The reverse side of the newspaper she was holding clearly displayed satirical artwork by the legendary cartoonist, who passed away at the age of 90 on July 13. The cartoon featured a character referring to Trump as "Herr Trump" using a German honorific, alongside a small pig exclaiming, "Heil Trump!"

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Karoline Leavitt holding up a political cartoon by Pat Oliphant depicting Trump as a Nazi pic.twitter.com/tcm1CuhAqd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 30, 2026 Source: @patriottakes/x Karoline Leavitt was mocked for appearing oblivious to what the newspaper featured.

The oversight went viral online after being highlighted by liberal social media accounts like Patriot Takes. Online critics and media outlets quickly labeled the accident an "accidental humiliation" as Leavitt appeared entirely oblivious to the anti-Trump imagery visible to the camera while she posed. White House makeup artist Brittany Danielle posted on Instagram, which was later shared by Leavitt, "Thank you, @independentwomensforum, for reaching out and writing such a beautiful article. I'm truly honored to have been featured and so grateful for the opportunity.” "I'm also incredibly thankful that @karolineleavitt, the world's greatest Press Secretary, was so gracious in sharing her time for this photoshoot and feature. It truly meant so much," she added.

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Social Media Weighs In

Source: MEGA Social media users called the mother-of-two 'disgusting' and 'stupid.'

Social media sleuths seized on the photo, with Patriot Takes posting on X, “Karoline Leavitt holding up a political cartoon by Pat Oliphant depicting Trump as a N---.” “You can’t make this s--- up,” posted one commenter. “She’s too stupid to understand the cartoon,” said another. “She’s disgusting,” opined another. “They aren’t even hiding themselves anymore,” noted someone else.

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Inside the Cartoon

Source: MEGA The cartoon artist came out of retirement to create the sketch.

The famous 2017 political cartoon by legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Oliphant depicts Trump dressed as a N--- SS officer to satirize his authoritarian rhetoric and his administration's early ties to the far right. Oliphant, who retired in 2015 due to failing eyesight, briefly returned to cartooning specifically to publish this piece online via The Nib because he felt the political landscape of the Trump era demanded it. Trump is depicted wearing a tailored Schutzstaffel (SS) style N--- uniform while preening and admiring himself in a mirror. Oliphant used this extreme imagery to mock Trump's vanity while drawing a direct parallel between his "America First" nationalism and historical fascism. Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is shown in the background giving a full N--- salute. When the cartoon version of Trump asks how he looks, Bannon responds, “Exquisite as usual, Herr Trump!” This highlights Bannon's role as the architect who brought alt-right, populist, and nationalist elements into the mainstream White House.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has been compared to an authoritarian figure.