'Disgusting' Karoline Leavitt Slammed by Critics for Holding Newspaper Featuring Cartoon of Donald Trump as a Nazi
July 31 2026, Published 11:56 a.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was inadvertently photographed holding a newspaper that featured a critical political cartoon by Pat Oliphant depicting President Donald Trump as a N---.
The viral incident, which occurred during a photoshoot for the Independent Women's Forum, quickly became a subject of internet ridicule.
Leavitt was captured on camera inside the White House wearing a pink suit, checking her reflection in her phone while clutching a newspaper.
The reverse side of the newspaper she was holding clearly displayed satirical artwork by the legendary cartoonist, who passed away at the age of 90 on July 13.
The cartoon featured a character referring to Trump as "Herr Trump" using a German honorific, alongside a small pig exclaiming, "Heil Trump!"
The oversight went viral online after being highlighted by liberal social media accounts like Patriot Takes.
Online critics and media outlets quickly labeled the accident an "accidental humiliation" as Leavitt appeared entirely oblivious to the anti-Trump imagery visible to the camera while she posed.
White House makeup artist Brittany Danielle posted on Instagram, which was later shared by Leavitt, "Thank you, @independentwomensforum, for reaching out and writing such a beautiful article. I'm truly honored to have been featured and so grateful for the opportunity.”
"I'm also incredibly thankful that @karolineleavitt, the world's greatest Press Secretary, was so gracious in sharing her time for this photoshoot and feature. It truly meant so much," she added.
Social Media Weighs In
Social media sleuths seized on the photo, with Patriot Takes posting on X, “Karoline Leavitt holding up a political cartoon by Pat Oliphant depicting Trump as a N---.”
“You can’t make this s--- up,” posted one commenter.
“She’s too stupid to understand the cartoon,” said another.
“She’s disgusting,” opined another.
“They aren’t even hiding themselves anymore,” noted someone else.
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Inside the Cartoon
The famous 2017 political cartoon by legendary Pulitzer Prize-winning artist Oliphant depicts Trump dressed as a N--- SS officer to satirize his authoritarian rhetoric and his administration's early ties to the far right.
Oliphant, who retired in 2015 due to failing eyesight, briefly returned to cartooning specifically to publish this piece online via The Nib because he felt the political landscape of the Trump era demanded it.
Trump is depicted wearing a tailored Schutzstaffel (SS) style N--- uniform while preening and admiring himself in a mirror.
Oliphant used this extreme imagery to mock Trump's vanity while drawing a direct parallel between his "America First" nationalism and historical fascism.
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is shown in the background giving a full N--- salute. When the cartoon version of Trump asks how he looks, Bannon responds, “Exquisite as usual, Herr Trump!” This highlights Bannon's role as the architect who brought alt-right, populist, and nationalist elements into the mainstream White House.
In the bottom right corner, Oliphant includes his signature observer character, Punk the Penguin. Next to Punk, a small pig character shouts, “Heil Trump!”, adding a layer of grotesque absurdity to the scene.
Oliphant intended to sound an alarm about what he viewed as unprecedented threats to American democratic norms. He later remarked to the Santa Fe Reporter that while he previously thought the Watergate scandal was a unique low point in American politics, it "sort of pales in comparison to what we've got now."