Politics Karoline Leavitt Mocked for Posting Photos of Her 'Beautiful Glam' After WHCD Shooting: 'Insensitive' Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was brutally mocked for her social media posts hyping her 'glam' after the WHCD shooting. Lesley Abravanel April 28 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has faced significant backlash for social media posts made after the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, April 25. “Look at my glam!” Leavitt posted a selfie thanking her makeup artist “for the beautiful glam (for what should have been a beautiful night)” on social media Saturday night, April 25. Following the harrowing evening, the pregnant 28-year-old posted a series of beauty shots taken at the event before the shooting occurred.

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“Sharing all these pictures just seems absolutely bonkers . . . ‘it was a very scary, awful night, but didn’t we look cute?’” mocked TikTok user YapTrapped. “Posting your glam on a night when a pew pew comes running into the room, and you had to be emergency evacuated is, like, just one of the funniest things,” she said. Commenters joined in on the mocking, with one saying, “That filter is working SO hard,” while another joked, “That face tune is insane.”

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Source: MEGA A gunman was apprehended on April 25.

“So that’s her priority post,” said another. “It’s insensitive to the kids and people who have actually experienced real fear from a shooter,” noted another. Besides her tone deaf posts, Leavitt made headlines before the shooting occurred in a Fox News interview where she figuratively said "there will be some shots fired tonight" to describe President Donald Trump's upcoming speech. On Sunday, Leavitt posted a statement on X condemning the "depraved crazy person" who disrupted what she described as a night meant for celebrating free speech.

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Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was supposed to take maternity leave on April 24.

Leavitt, who was to take maternity leave on Friday, April 24, but returned on Monday, April 27, because she thought it would be prudent following the alleged assassination attempt against her boss, has faced significant online mockery about her beauty routines before. She was brutally roasted following a resurfaced 2023 Instagram video detailing her 4 a.m. "TV makeup routine.” Critics mocked her for a style many likened to the satirical "MAGA face" trend — characterized by heavy foundation, under-blended lines and a bronzed look. Observers then and in her most recent post argued that the "cakey" and over-powdered finish aged the 28-year-old press secretary prematurely, making her look decades older than her actual age.

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt has sparked plastic surgery rumors.