What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of One of Highest-Paid White House Staffers
March 22 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth?
Karoline Leavitt's net worth continues to grow as she advances in her career as White House press secretary.
As of March 2026, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the political aide's net worth at $100,000, largely from her work in politics.
How Much Does Karoline Leavitt Earn as White House Press Secretary?
In July 2025, the White House released its annual staff report, which listed Leavitt as one of its highest-paid staff members. According to the document, she earns $195,200 annually for her role as White House press secretary.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Inside Karoline Leavitt's Personal Life
Born in Atkinson, N.H., Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. She said having a Catholic education "really formed" who she is.
"It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community," she shared in a 2021 episode of "The Catholic Current" podcast.
Leavitt studied communications and politics at Saint Anselm College, attending on a softball scholarship. Before her graduation, she interned as a presidential writer during Donald Trump's first term.
Karoline Leavitt's Political Career
Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary from 2019 until Trump's first term ended in 2021.
She also worked as communications director for Elise Stefanik before her attempt to secure a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from New Hampshire in 2022. After her bid failed, she joined Trump's 2024 campaign as the national press secretary.
In November 2024, the POTUS announced her appointment as White House press secretary. Leavitt, who was 27 at the time, became the youngest person in history to hold the position, surpassing Richard Nixon administration's Ron Ziegler, who served as press secretary at 29.
"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," said Trump. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."