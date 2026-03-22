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What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of One of Highest-Paid White House Staffers

karoline leavitt net worth how much she earns press secretary
Source: MEGA

OK! takes a closer look at the overall wealth of Karoline Leavitt, the youngest White House press secretary in history — here's how much she's worth.

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March 22 2026, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

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What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth?

karoline leavitt net worth how much she earns press secretary
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt was announced as White House press secretary in November 2024.

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Karoline Leavitt's net worth continues to grow as she advances in her career as White House press secretary.

As of March 2026, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the political aide's net worth at $100,000, largely from her work in politics.

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How Much Does Karoline Leavitt Earn as White House Press Secretary?

karoline leavitt net worth how much she earns press secretary
Source: MEGA

She is among the highest-paid White House staffers.

In July 2025, the White House released its annual staff report, which listed Leavitt as one of its highest-paid staff members. According to the document, she earns $195,200 annually for her role as White House press secretary.

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Inside Karoline Leavitt's Personal Life

karoline leavitt net worth how much she earns press secretary
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

Born in Atkinson, N.H., Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. She said having a Catholic education "really formed" who she is.

"It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community," she shared in a 2021 episode of "The Catholic Current" podcast.

Leavitt studied communications and politics at Saint Anselm College, attending on a softball scholarship. Before her graduation, she interned as a presidential writer during Donald Trump's first term.

Karoline Leavitt's Political Career

karoline leavitt net worth how much she earns press secretary
Source: MEGA

She is the youngest White House press secretary in history.

Leavitt served as an assistant press secretary from 2019 until Trump's first term ended in 2021.

She also worked as communications director for Elise Stefanik before her attempt to secure a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives from New Hampshire in 2022. After her bid failed, she joined Trump's 2024 campaign as the national press secretary.

In November 2024, the POTUS announced her appointment as White House press secretary. Leavitt, who was 27 at the time, became the youngest person in history to hold the position, surpassing Richard Nixon administration's Ron Ziegler, who served as press secretary at 29.

"Karoline Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on my Historic Campaign, and I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary," said Trump. "Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator. I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American People as we, Make America Great Again."

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