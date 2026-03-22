What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth? Inside the Fortune of One of Highest-Paid White House Staffers

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What Is Karoline Leavitt's Net Worth?

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt was announced as White House press secretary in November 2024.

Karoline Leavitt's net worth continues to grow as she advances in her career as White House press secretary. As of March 2026, Celebrity Net Worth estimates the political aide's net worth at $100,000, largely from her work in politics.

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How Much Does Karoline Leavitt Earn as White House Press Secretary?

Source: MEGA She is among the highest-paid White House staffers.

In July 2025, the White House released its annual staff report, which listed Leavitt as one of its highest-paid staff members. According to the document, she earns $195,200 annually for her role as White House press secretary.

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Inside Karoline Leavitt's Personal Life

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is married to real estate developer Nicholas Riccio.

Born in Atkinson, N.H., Leavitt attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass. She said having a Catholic education "really formed" who she is. "It taught me discipline, it brought me closer in my own relationship with God, and it also taught me the importance of public service and giving back to your community," she shared in a 2021 episode of "The Catholic Current" podcast. Leavitt studied communications and politics at Saint Anselm College, attending on a softball scholarship. Before her graduation, she interned as a presidential writer during Donald Trump's first term.

Karoline Leavitt's Political Career

Source: MEGA She is the youngest White House press secretary in history.