The 35 Highest-Paid White House Staffers Revealed: A Detailed Look at Their Salaries

Jacalynne Klopp

Source: Jordan Engel via Frontier Security Strategies

Jacalynne Becker Klopp, a detailee in Donald Trump's administration as a senior immigration advisor, is the highest-paid staff with the salary of $225,700 per annum.

Edgar Mkrtchian

Source: MEGA

Following Klopp in the list is Edgar Mkrtchian. The second top-paid White House staff gets $203,645 per annum as an associate counsel to the president.

Brittany Baldwin

Source: @BritBaldwin/X

Right behind Klopp and Mkrtchian is a group of 33 staffers that pull in $195,200, including Brittany Baldwin who brings home the whopping salary as a senior policy advisor.

Blake Deeley

Source: Katie Scarlett Rose/Facebook

Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council Blake Deeley also gets $195,200 for his roles.

Kyser Blakely

Source: MEGA

Kyser Blakely's work as a senior policy advisor provides him with $195,200.

David Warrington

Source: Campaign for Liberty/YouTube

By holding the role of counsel to the president, David Warrington earns $195,200 per annum.

Earl G. Matthews

Source: Office of General Counsel Department of War

Earl G. Matthews gets $195,200 for his role as general counsel of the Department of War. Before he was sworn in, he initially worked as senior associate counsel to the president.

Elizabeth Cilia

Source: MEGA

Like the other senior policy advisors, former analyst for the Department of Defense Elizabeth Cilia collects $195,200 per year.

Hayley Harrison

Source: MEGA

Even Hayley Harrison, chief of staff to the first lady, gets $195,200 per annum.

Hope Renee Hudson

Source: MEGA

Hope Renee Hudson, the wife North Carolina Republican Representative Richard Hudson, gets $195,200 as an advisor.

John Coale

Source: MEGA

John Coale, who works as deputy assistant to the president and deputy special envoy to Ukraine, earns $195,200 per annum.

Joseph Keith Kellogg

Source: MEGA

Joseph Keith Kellogg's annual pay as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia is also $195,200.

Joshua Fisher

Source: MEGA

Through his job as director of the Office of Management and Administration, Joshua Fisher earns $195,200 per year.

Kara Westercamp

Source: Kara Westercamp/LinkedIn

Another associate counsel, Kara Westercamp is paid $195,200 for the position.

Karoline Leavitt

Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is also among the highest-paid White House staffers, earning $195,200 every year.

Kevin Hassett

Source: MEGA

Kevin Hassett's compensation package as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council is valued at $195,200.

Michael James Blair

Source: MEGA

Michael James Blair takes in $195,200 from his role as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs.

Mike Waltz

Source: MEGA

Before he was dismissed from his role, Mike Waltz managed to earn $195,200 for his work as national security advisor.

Nick Luna

Source: MEGA

Also at $195,200 pay grade, Nick Luna serves the White House as deputy chief of staff for strategic communication.

Patrick Witt

Source: U.S. Department of War

Former football quarterback Patrick Witt gets $195,200 as deputy director of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets.

Peter Lake

Source: KVUE/YouTube

As senior advisor and senior director of power at the National Energy Dominance Council, Peter Lake's earnings reach $195,200 per year.

Peter Navarro

Source: MEGA

Peter Navarro's engagement as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing earns him $195,200 yearly.

Sergio Gor

Source: MEGA

Sergio Gor got $195,200 for serving as director of the Office of Presidential Personnel before kicking off his new role as the U.S. ambassador to India in November.

Dan Scavino

Source: MEGA

As Gor's successor, Dan Scavino also secures $195,200 per year.

Stefanie Wehagen

Source: Robby Wehagen/LinkedIn

Associate counsel Stefanie Wehagen's annual salary is set at $195,200.

Stephen Miller

Source: MEGA

As the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Trump's Homeland Security advisor, Stephen Miller gets the annual earnings of $195,200.

Steven Cheung

Source: MEGA

As the president's director of communications, Steven Cheung pockets $195,200 per year.

Susan Wiles

Source: MEGA

As Trump's chief of staff, Susan Wiles' annual pay totals $195,200.

Taylor Budowich

Source: @tayfromca/Instagram

Taylor Budowich made $195,200 per annum before he left his role as deputy chief of staff for communications and public liaison and cabinet secretary in October.

Tom Homan

Source: MEGA

Border czar Tom Homan, joins the group of staffers earning just under $200,000, bringing home $195,200 per year.

Vince Haley

Source: MEGA

Director of the Domestic Policy Council Vince Haley is compensated with a salary of $195,200.

Will Scharf

Source: MEGA

Will Scharf pockets $195,200 each year in his capacity as the White House staff secretary.

William 'Beau' Harrison

Source: MEGA

William "Beau" Harrison draws an annual paycheck of $195,200 as deputy chief of staff for operations.

William Doffermyre

Source: MEGA

William Doffermyre earned $195,200 when he served as senior advisor. He has since left the role to work as solicitor for the U.S. Department of the Interior starting in October.

Ross Worthington

Source: MEGA