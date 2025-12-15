The 35 Highest-Paid White House Staffers Revealed: A Detailed Look at Their Salaries
Dec. 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jacalynne Klopp
Jacalynne Becker Klopp, a detailee in Donald Trump's administration as a senior immigration advisor, is the highest-paid staff with the salary of $225,700 per annum.
Edgar Mkrtchian
Following Klopp in the list is Edgar Mkrtchian. The second top-paid White House staff gets $203,645 per annum as an associate counsel to the president.
Brittany Baldwin
Right behind Klopp and Mkrtchian is a group of 33 staffers that pull in $195,200, including Brittany Baldwin who brings home the whopping salary as a senior policy advisor.
Blake Deeley
Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Executive Director of the National Energy Dominance Council Blake Deeley also gets $195,200 for his roles.
Kyser Blakely
Kyser Blakely's work as a senior policy advisor provides him with $195,200.
David Warrington
By holding the role of counsel to the president, David Warrington earns $195,200 per annum.
Earl G. Matthews
Earl G. Matthews gets $195,200 for his role as general counsel of the Department of War. Before he was sworn in, he initially worked as senior associate counsel to the president.
Elizabeth Cilia
Like the other senior policy advisors, former analyst for the Department of Defense Elizabeth Cilia collects $195,200 per year.
Hayley Harrison
Even Hayley Harrison, chief of staff to the first lady, gets $195,200 per annum.
Hope Renee Hudson
Hope Renee Hudson, the wife North Carolina Republican Representative Richard Hudson, gets $195,200 as an advisor.
John Coale
John Coale, who works as deputy assistant to the president and deputy special envoy to Ukraine, earns $195,200 per annum.
Joseph Keith Kellogg
Joseph Keith Kellogg's annual pay as special envoy for Ukraine and Russia is also $195,200.
Joshua Fisher
Through his job as director of the Office of Management and Administration, Joshua Fisher earns $195,200 per year.
Kara Westercamp
Another associate counsel, Kara Westercamp is paid $195,200 for the position.
Karoline Leavitt
Karoline Leavitt is also among the highest-paid White House staffers, earning $195,200 every year.
Kevin Hassett
Kevin Hassett's compensation package as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council is valued at $195,200.
Michael James Blair
Michael James Blair takes in $195,200 from his role as deputy chief of staff for legislative, political, and public affairs.
Mike Waltz
Before he was dismissed from his role, Mike Waltz managed to earn $195,200 for his work as national security advisor.
Nick Luna
Also at $195,200 pay grade, Nick Luna serves the White House as deputy chief of staff for strategic communication.
Patrick Witt
Former football quarterback Patrick Witt gets $195,200 as deputy director of the Presidential Council of Advisors for Digital Assets.
Peter Lake
As senior advisor and senior director of power at the National Energy Dominance Council, Peter Lake's earnings reach $195,200 per year.
Peter Navarro
Peter Navarro's engagement as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing earns him $195,200 yearly.
Sergio Gor
Sergio Gor got $195,200 for serving as director of the Office of Presidential Personnel before kicking off his new role as the U.S. ambassador to India in November.
Dan Scavino
As Gor's successor, Dan Scavino also secures $195,200 per year.
Stefanie Wehagen
Associate counsel Stefanie Wehagen's annual salary is set at $195,200.
Stephen Miller
As the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and Trump's Homeland Security advisor, Stephen Miller gets the annual earnings of $195,200.
Steven Cheung
As the president's director of communications, Steven Cheung pockets $195,200 per year.
Susan Wiles
As Trump's chief of staff, Susan Wiles' annual pay totals $195,200.
Taylor Budowich
Taylor Budowich made $195,200 per annum before he left his role as deputy chief of staff for communications and public liaison and cabinet secretary in October.
Tom Homan
Border czar Tom Homan, joins the group of staffers earning just under $200,000, bringing home $195,200 per year.
Vince Haley
Director of the Domestic Policy Council Vince Haley is compensated with a salary of $195,200.
Will Scharf
Will Scharf pockets $195,200 each year in his capacity as the White House staff secretary.
William 'Beau' Harrison
William "Beau" Harrison draws an annual paycheck of $195,200 as deputy chief of staff for operations.
William Doffermyre
William Doffermyre earned $195,200 when he served as senior advisor. He has since left the role to work as solicitor for the U.S. Department of the Interior starting in October.
Ross Worthington
The last of the $195,200 earners is Ross Worthington, Trump's director of speechwriting.