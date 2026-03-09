Karoline Leavitt's Energy Joke Draws Criticism Amid Credibility Concerns
Karoline Leavitt, a prominent figure in the Trump Administration, has garnered attention for her sharp wit and assertive communication style. However, a recent joke made during a press briefing has raised questions about her credibility.
While addressing the media, Leavitt presented an energy statistic and added a peculiar remark: “I just have a quick statistic here on energy that I found fascinating. And it’s obviously true because I’m saying it up here.”
Her phrasing struck many as odd and has led to accusations of dishonesty.
Critics quickly took to social media, labeling her a liar. Observers noted that her statements often conflict with the experiences of the public. This incident is not Leavitt's first controversy; she faced backlash for previous claims about Greenland and tariffs that were called into question.
The press briefing occurred during a partial government shutdown.
The ongoing situation has added to the scrutiny of Leavitt's statements, particularly regarding funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Tensions have escalated following recent violent incidents involving law enforcement, with Democrats resisting changes to immigration law enforcement.