Karoline Leavitt's Social Media Post on Immigrant Detention Sparks Outrage

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faces significant criticism following her social media post regarding detained immigrants. On February 13, Leavitt reposted a CBS News article that discussed detained immigrants losing “hope” of being released or winning their court cases. This has ignited a heated debate about the implications of her message amid ongoing immigration enforcement under the Trump administration.

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt reposted a CBS News article about detained immigrants.

Leavitt used her X account to share the article titled “Voluntary departures hit record high as detained immigrants lose hope of getting released or winning in court.” Critics swiftly took to the comments section of her post, expressing their outrage over her apparent insensitivity. One user accused her of supporting inhumane treatment, saying, “So you aren’t deporting as you say, but purposely detaining them for long lengths to torture and break them? Demons walking this earth man, and they are running this country.”

Source: MEGA The article noted a rise in voluntary departures.

Another user criticized her further, stating, “So you’re admitting to running concentration camps. Good to know.” The backlash continued. “You lack compassion and empathy [Karoline Leavitt]. Are you teaching or going to teach your kids to be sociopaths like you?” one user asked.

Source: MEGA Some individuals defended the report.

In contrast, some individuals defended the report, arguing that it reflects effective immigration deterrence. Supporters wrote, “This is what winning looks like! Deterrence works,” and, “Finally, real deterrence working. Immigrants choosing to leave on their own.”

The CBS report indicated that in 2025, 28 percent of completed immigration removal cases involving detained individuals ended in voluntary departure, a figure that rose to 38 percent by December as enforcement intensified. This data adds context to the ongoing debate about the effectiveness of current immigration policies.

Source: MEGA The debate highlights sharp divisions over immigration enforcement.

Vilma Palacios, a former detainee, shared her experience after being held for six months in Louisiana. She remarked, “It’s set up for every individual who is detained to get to the point where they’re just emotionally drained and exhausted through it all.” Her testimony sheds light on the emotional and psychological toll of detention.