Politics Kash Patel Gets Into Fiery Exchange With Reporter: Watch Source: MEGA Kash Patel got into it with an NBC reporter over explosive allegations saying he was panicking over possibly being fired. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel engaged in a tense and shouting-filled exchange with NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly during a Tuesday, April 21, press conference at the Department of Justice. The confrontation centered on an explosive report from The Atlantic alleging excessive drinking, erratic behavior and unexplained absences during Patel's tenure. The most heated moment occurred when Reilly asked Patel to clarify a claim in the report that he had panicked and believed he had been fired after being unable to log in to the FBI's internal computer system.

Article continues below advertisement

NEW: FBI Director Kash Patel gets into a fiery exchange with a reporter.



"The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that is an absolute lie."



"The simple answer to your question is: You are lying." pic.twitter.com/SWVzUsYaB0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X Kash Patel interrupted the reporter many times.

Patel interrupted Reilly multiple times, calling his questions "baseless" and an "absolute lie." "The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that it is an absolute lie. The simple answer to your question is: You are lying,” Patel fumed. Patel referred to his newly filed $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, asserting he has never been intoxicated on the job. He challenged the media, saying, "Any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on, I’ll see you in court.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kash Patel blasted the report.

Article continues below advertisement

The combative 46-year-old FBI director blasted the report as a “malicious hit piece,” vehemently denying claims of needing a security team to enter locked rooms, a "panicked" reaction to a technical glitch, and that his behavior hindered operational decision-making. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was sharing the podium, eventually stepped in to scold Reilly, calling his questioning "extraordinarily rude" and demanding "just a tiny little bit of respect.” The exchange occurred during a briefing intended to announce fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kash Patel claims he will sue the magazine over the accusations.

Patel was there to discuss the 11-count federal indictment against the nonprofit, alleging it engaged in a decade-long scheme to defraud its donors and the government by secretly funding the very extremist groups it claimed to oppose. Prosecutors allege the SPLC paid at least $3 million to approximately nine informants affiliated with hate groups — including the Ku Klux Klan, the National Socialist Party of America, and neo-Nazi organizations — between 2014 and 2023. The SPLC and its CEO, Bryan Fair, vigorously denied the charges, calling them a "political attack on standard investigative tradecraft.”

Source: MEGA Fellow and former FBI agents have blasted Patel's inexperience and distractions.