Kash Patel Gets Into Fiery Exchange With Reporter: Watch
April 22 2026, Updated 12:17 p.m. ET
Embattled FBI Director Kash Patel engaged in a tense and shouting-filled exchange with NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly during a Tuesday, April 21, press conference at the Department of Justice.
The confrontation centered on an explosive report from The Atlantic alleging excessive drinking, erratic behavior and unexplained absences during Patel's tenure.
The most heated moment occurred when Reilly asked Patel to clarify a claim in the report that he had panicked and believed he had been fired after being unable to log in to the FBI's internal computer system.
Patel interrupted Reilly multiple times, calling his questions "baseless" and an "absolute lie."
"The problem with you and your baseless reporting is that it is an absolute lie. The simple answer to your question is: You are lying,” Patel fumed.
Patel referred to his newly filed $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic, asserting he has never been intoxicated on the job. He challenged the media, saying, "Any one of you that wants to participate, bring it on, I’ll see you in court.”
The combative 46-year-old FBI director blasted the report as a “malicious hit piece,” vehemently denying claims of needing a security team to enter locked rooms, a "panicked" reaction to a technical glitch, and that his behavior hindered operational decision-making.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who was sharing the podium, eventually stepped in to scold Reilly, calling his questioning "extraordinarily rude" and demanding "just a tiny little bit of respect.”
The exchange occurred during a briefing intended to announce fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
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Patel was there to discuss the 11-count federal indictment against the nonprofit, alleging it engaged in a decade-long scheme to defraud its donors and the government by secretly funding the very extremist groups it claimed to oppose.
Prosecutors allege the SPLC paid at least $3 million to approximately nine informants affiliated with hate groups — including the Ku Klux Klan, the National Socialist Party of America, and neo-Nazi organizations — between 2014 and 2023.
The SPLC and its CEO, Bryan Fair, vigorously denied the charges, calling them a "political attack on standard investigative tradecraft.”
Patel argued that the reporter's questions were "off-topic" and part of a "coordinated smear campaign" by what he called the "fake news mafia.”
Despite his verbal denials, critics pointed out that Patel's own lawsuit confirmed he had experienced a "routine technical problem" logging into government systems, appearing to contradict his hardline stance at the podium.
Fellow and former FBI agents have blasted Patel's inexperience and distractions such as partying at the Olympics, with one saying, “It is a zero-sum situation,” they said. “When people are being redirected away from their primary national security duties, some things are bound to be missed.”