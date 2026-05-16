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Kash Patel, 46, Under Fire for Using FBI Jet to Take Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, 27, to Watch Concert From Pricey Suite: Report

Photo of Kash Patel and Alexis Wilkins
Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram

Kash Patel has been accused of misusing the FBI's resources.

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May 16 2026, Updated 1:55 p.m. ET

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Kash Patel is once again under scrutiny.

Amid reports the FBI Director has been abusing the organization's resources for personal use, a new investigation alleged he flew on the FBI's jet to attend a concert in May 2025.

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Kash Patel Allegedly Flew on FBI's Jet for Personal Use

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Photo of Kash Patel was accused of using the FBI's jet to go to a concert with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.
Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram

Kash Patel was accused of using the FBI's jet to go to a concert with his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins.

According to The New York Times' report, Patel, 46, and his much-younger girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, 27, flew on the taxpayer-funded Gulfstream V jet from Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia, Penn., for a country music show featuring Chris Stapleton and George Strait.

The pair, who was accompanied by a security team, watched the show in a private suite at Lincoln Financial Field, which costs between $35,000 and $50,000. It's unclear who footed the bill for the luxe accommodations, though an FBI rep stated Wilkins — a country singer herself — was "invited" to the show by one of the musicians.

The couple used the jet to fly back to the national's capital that same night.

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Kash Patel Went Snorkeling in Hawaii

Photo of Alexis Wilkins and the FBI director began dating in early 2023.
Source: @alexiswilkins/instagram

Alexis Wilkins and the FBI director began dating in early 2023.

Another report from the Associated Press claimed that while Patel's trip to Hawaii last summer was said to be all business — as he visited the FBI's Honolulu office and met with law enforcement — he also took part in leisurely activities such as a snorkeling excursion.

"It fits a pattern of Director Patel getting tangled up in unseemly distractions... instead of staying laser-focused on keeping Americans safe," stated Justice Connection founder Stacey Young.

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The Lawyer Was Accused of 'Excessive Drinking'

Photo of Kash Patel said he plans to file a defamation lawsuit after he was accused of 'excessive drinking.'
Source: mega

Kash Patel said he plans to file a defamation lawsuit after he was accused of 'excessive drinking.'

Patel's actions raising eyebrows is nothing new, as The Atlantic recently unleashed a report about his alleged "excessive drinking" and "unexplained absences" on the job.

Patel called the "false" story a "hit piece" and revealed he plans to file a defamation lawsuit.

Kash Patel Was Seen Chugging Beer at 2026 Winter Olympics

Photo of The FBI director was criticized for partying with the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey team.
Source: cnn

The FBI director was criticized for partying with the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey team.

The accusations come after Patel was caught chugging beer in the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey team's locker room after they won the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

At the time, it was claimed Patel was in the country for security briefings with local authorities.

Patel brushed off the backlash via social media, writing on X at the time, "For the very concerned media — yes, I love America and was extremely humbled when my friends, the newly minted Gold Medal winners on Team USA, invited me into the locker room to celebrate this historic moment with the boys — Greatest country on earth and greatest sport on earth."

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