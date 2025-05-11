Kate Gosselin Celebrates Sextuplets on Their 21st Birthdays: See Rare Photos
Kate Gosselin celebrated the 21st birthdays of her sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, on Saturday, May 10.
The reality star shared a glimpse of the memorable day on Instagram, captioning her series of family photos, “And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6! #GosselinSextuplets.”
Kate and the six kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, were pictured as they dined at a restaurant. The group appeared to be sipping alcoholic beverages as they clinked their glasses together in honor of the legal drinking age.
The family later celebrated by enjoying a cake with colorful gummies that read, “21st Birthday.”
Jon also acknowledged the milestone birthday by sharing a video of himself and Hannah at Fig & Barrel as they drank espresso martinis.
Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. They famously documented life with their sextuplets and twin daughters, Mady and Cara, on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8.
Kate Gosselin Is 'Open' to Finding Love Again
Though her divorce and custody battle were rocky, OK! reported in April that Kate is still “open” to finding love. A source revealed, “She has a couple friends and as far as I know, she’s not dating anyone. She wants to meet a guy through friends or the old-fashioned way, in a supermarket or coffee shop.”
Despite wanting to find the right relationship, the insider noted Kate isn’t “about the dating apps” after she tried “that route” and failed.
Kate Gosselin 'Embraced Having a Normal Life' After Divorce
Though the TV personality appeared on several reality shows, including Kate Plus Date and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, a confidant revealed to a news outlet that Kate “has stepped away from being in the public eye, and she seems to be at peace with that.”
“Kate’s embraced having a normal life,” the source added. “She went back into nursing, and even though she sometimes misses the excitement, she’s actually happier.”
While Kate and her children appear to be in good spirits with each other, her son Collin previously accused his mom of abusing him as a child.
Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom of Abusing Him
“She had a room put up with cameras in it, a tiny window in the corner, and it was bolt-locked from the outside,” Collin detailed in a 2024 interview.
“My mother would put me in that room multiple times; she had zip-tied my hands and feet together and bolted the door, turned the lights off and had cameras there just watching me,” he added.