Kate Gosselin Celebrates Sextuplets on Their 21st Birthdays: See Rare Photos

Kate Gosselin celebrated the 21st birthdays of her sextuplets, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, on Saturday, May 10.

The reality star shared a glimpse of the memorable day on Instagram, captioning her series of family photos, “And just like that, they turned 21! Happy Birthday to my 6! #GosselinSextuplets.”

Kate and the six kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, were pictured as they dined at a restaurant. The group appeared to be sipping alcoholic beverages as they clinked their glasses together in honor of the legal drinking age.