Colin Gosselin Gets Choked Up When Asked If He 'Still Loves' Mom Kate After Alleged Abuse

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Collin Gosselin became emotional when asked how he feels about his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, after the years of alleged abuse he faced as a child. The 22-year-old, who details his upbringing in his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, broke down in tears when asked, "Do you still love your mom?"

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'I Really Do Love Her'

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin claimed there was a point where his mom 'changed.'

"I think I love memories of my mom, you know, before, um, she changed, I guess," he replied. "I think I really, I really do love her," Collin continued in an interview. "I think so many, so many memories with her, and I think a part of me always wants that." "I think a part of people, they always, they always want that. When there's broken relations with the parents, they always want that. You always want that," he added.

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'You Should Have Done Better as a Mother'

Source: @ENTERTAINMENTTONIGHT/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin said his mom, Kate Gosselin, never 'thought' she was in the wrong.

Collin then touched upon what it was like to be raised in the spotlight. "I was not wrong for feeling the way I did about being exploited every day. She's never, ever thought or voiced, maybe I was wrong," he said. "Maybe I took it too far. Maybe I wanted a paycheck, and it was easy, and I took it too far, and I put them out there too much, and I didn't listen to them when they didn't want to be filmed." He also sent his mother a direct message, concluding, "Mom, if you're watching this, I want to say that everything I went through as a kid, I did not deserve it, and you should have done better as a mother."

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Collin Gosselin Threatened to Take Legal Action

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin declared he has 'the grounds' to file a police report.

As previously reported by OK!, the Kate Plus 8 star confessed he is prepared to take legal action against his mother. When asked if he has thought about filing a police report against Kate, 51, he replied, "I have the grounds to do so." Collin added, "Justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it. I will not stop fighting." "I am doing a lot of digging as an adult, and yes, we are looking into a lot and following the paper trail," he shared. "I have it. I mean, simply put, we’ll see the light soon."

Collin Gosselin and His Family Rose to Fame on TLC

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin confessed that the abuse started after his parents went through a divorce.