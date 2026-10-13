Colin Gosselin Gets Choked Up When Asked If He 'Still Loves' Mom Kate After Alleged Abuse
Oct. 13 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Collin Gosselin became emotional when asked how he feels about his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, after the years of alleged abuse he faced as a child.
The 22-year-old, who details his upbringing in his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, broke down in tears when asked, "Do you still love your mom?"
'I Really Do Love Her'
"I think I love memories of my mom, you know, before, um, she changed, I guess," he replied.
"I think I really, I really do love her," Collin continued in an interview. "I think so many, so many memories with her, and I think a part of me always wants that."
"I think a part of people, they always, they always want that. When there's broken relations with the parents, they always want that. You always want that," he added.
'You Should Have Done Better as a Mother'
Collin then touched upon what it was like to be raised in the spotlight.
"I was not wrong for feeling the way I did about being exploited every day. She's never, ever thought or voiced, maybe I was wrong," he said. "Maybe I took it too far. Maybe I wanted a paycheck, and it was easy, and I took it too far, and I put them out there too much, and I didn't listen to them when they didn't want to be filmed."
He also sent his mother a direct message, concluding, "Mom, if you're watching this, I want to say that everything I went through as a kid, I did not deserve it, and you should have done better as a mother."
- Kate Gosselin's Son Collin Shades His Mom After Announcing Bombshell Memoir
- Jon Gosselin Reveals He'd Be 'Okay' If Son Collin Chose to 'Rectify Things' With Mom Kate After Abuse Allegations
- Collin Gosselin 'Hurt' by Estranged Mom Kate Treating Sister Hannah's Attempts to 'Fix the Relationship' as a 'PR Stunt'
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Collin Gosselin Threatened to Take Legal Action
As previously reported by OK!, the Kate Plus 8 star confessed he is prepared to take legal action against his mother.
When asked if he has thought about filing a police report against Kate, 51, he replied, "I have the grounds to do so."
Collin added, "Justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it. I will not stop fighting."
"I am doing a lot of digging as an adult, and yes, we are looking into a lot and following the paper trail," he shared. "I have it. I mean, simply put, we’ll see the light soon."
Collin Gosselin and His Family Rose to Fame on TLC
The reality TV alum is one of eight children Kate shares with ex-husband Jon Gosselin, whom she was married to from 1999 to 2009.
The former couple first welcomed twin daughters Mady and Cara in 2000, followed by their sextuplets — Collin, Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah and Joel — in 2004.
The family found fame on TLC's Jon & Kate Plus 8, which aired in 2007, and followed their lives with eight young children.
Following the couple's 2009 divorce, Kate was granted primary custody of the kids. During this time, Collin claimed his mom was "physically and verbally abusive" toward him and would isolate him from his siblings.