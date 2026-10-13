NEWS Collin Gosselin Determined to Take Legal Action Against Mom Kate for Alleged Abuse: 'I Will Not Stop Fighting' Source: On Purpose Podcast/YouTube; MEGA Collin Gosselin claimed 'it is possible' for him to file a police report. Olivia Callanan Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Collin Gosselin has threatened to take legal action against his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, for the alleged abuse he claims he suffered during his childhood. When asked if he has considered filing a police report against Kate, 51, he replied, "It is possible, yes." "I have the grounds to do so," Collin continued. "And this justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it."

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'I Will Not Stop Fighting'

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin's memoir was released on October 13.

The 22-year-old, who shares details of his childhood in his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, added in an interview, "I will not stop fighting." Collin claimed he has already started looking into his past and obtaining documents related to the alleged abuse he said he endured. "I am doing a lot of digging as an adult, and yes, we are looking into a lot and following the paper trail," he said. "Absolutely horrific."

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'A Lot of the People Saw'

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin said there is 'quite a list' of complaints against his mother, Kate.

The reality star claimed in his memoir that Child and Youth Services (CYS) received 14 complaints involving his mother while he was growing up, something he said he only learned later in life. "I learned as an adult that there was quite a list," the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star continued, adding he is unsure who filed the alleged complaints. "A lot of the people saw, neighbors and teachers and so many saw that something was off," Collin confessed.

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'Any Dirt on Her Was Just Brushed Away'

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin accused those around his family of ignoring the abuse they witnessed.

However, Collin believes Kate's celebrity status helped protect her. "Even with some adults that did choose to speak up, a lot of it was brushed under the rug because of the status that my mom held and the reputation in our town," he alleged. "Many people just turned a blind eye because they didn’t want to be the person that ruined America’s favorite reality show." In his memoir, Collin also accused the network behind his family’s hit TLC show of protecting her and ignoring what he claims was happening when the cameras turned off. "They constantly covered her, and any dirt on her was just brushed away," he spilled.

'We’ll See the Light Soon'

Source: MEGA; @collingosselin1/Instagram Collin Gosselin said he is prepared with 'documentation' of the alleged abuse.