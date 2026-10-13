Collin Gosselin Determined to Take Legal Action Against Mom Kate for Alleged Abuse: 'I Will Not Stop Fighting'
Oct. 13 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET
Collin Gosselin has threatened to take legal action against his estranged mother, Kate Gosselin, for the alleged abuse he claims he suffered during his childhood.
When asked if he has considered filing a police report against Kate, 51, he replied, "It is possible, yes."
"I have the grounds to do so," Collin continued. "And this justice is very important to me for all children to know that they should absolutely fight and they should actually look into what has been done to them and never stop fighting it."
'I Will Not Stop Fighting'
The 22-year-old, who shares details of his childhood in his new memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, added in an interview, "I will not stop fighting."
Collin claimed he has already started looking into his past and obtaining documents related to the alleged abuse he said he endured.
"I am doing a lot of digging as an adult, and yes, we are looking into a lot and following the paper trail," he said. "Absolutely horrific."
'A Lot of the People Saw'
The reality star claimed in his memoir that Child and Youth Services (CYS) received 14 complaints involving his mother while he was growing up, something he said he only learned later in life.
"I learned as an adult that there was quite a list," the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star continued, adding he is unsure who filed the alleged complaints.
"A lot of the people saw, neighbors and teachers and so many saw that something was off," Collin confessed.
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'Any Dirt on Her Was Just Brushed Away'
However, Collin believes Kate's celebrity status helped protect her.
"Even with some adults that did choose to speak up, a lot of it was brushed under the rug because of the status that my mom held and the reputation in our town," he alleged. "Many people just turned a blind eye because they didn’t want to be the person that ruined America’s favorite reality show."
In his memoir, Collin also accused the network behind his family’s hit TLC show of protecting her and ignoring what he claims was happening when the cameras turned off.
"They constantly covered her, and any dirt on her was just brushed away," he spilled.
'We’ll See the Light Soon'
The former child star also recalled CYS workers questioning him at his family’s home but says he was too scared to share what was allegedly happening.
"I wanted to say something, but at the same time, I absolutely knew that the consequences, if they weren’t to scoop me up and take me out of the house that same day, I knew what the consequences would be," he said.
Collin also alleged in his memoir that his mother once tied his wrists and ankles with zip ties before he was taken to a hospital, where he said he reported the incident to a CYS worker.
"They did come to the hospital and they asked me about it and I had told them in detail what had happened," he shared. "There’s documentation from that day. My mom loves to say that I’ve made up this story."
"I have it. I mean, simply put, we’ll see the light soon," Collin declared.