Jon Gosselin Reveals There's Still 'So Much Animosity' Between Ex-Wife Kate and Son Collin Amid Abuse Allegations
Jon Gosselin revealed his 20-year-old son Collin is picking up the pieces and "moving forward" with his life after the rollercoaster last couple of months — but there is still unresolved hurt between him and his mom.
Earlier this year, Collin was abruptly discharged from the U.S. Marines after his mother, Kate Gosselin, made a public post insisting he was "violent" and had been diagnosed with multiple psychiatric disorders as a child. Following the allegations, Collin denied her claims and accused his mother of physically and emotionally abusing him.
On Wednesday, September 25, the father-of-eight said Collin was "doing really well" and had made the decision to enroll in Penn State as a freshman after being forced to leave the military.
"That was like closure for him, I believe," he explained.
However, when it comes to Collin and Kate ever having a conversation about the situation, Jon wasn't convinced there was hope for their relationship.
"There’s so much animosity," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Collin alleged his mother zip-tied his arms and legs together and left him in a dark, "bolt-locked" basement on a mattress when he was a little boy. He also claimed he was kept from spending time with his siblings and "never really went outside."
"I never played with them. I was kept there. It was literally containment," he said.
He also claimed that his mother had him institutionalized because he'd begun to tell others about the alleged abuse. He's repeatedly stated that he believed the diagnoses were not accurate and based on what his mother was telling doctors about his behavior.
Following his discharge, Collin was intent on proving he does not suffer from any of the mental and developmental health conditions his mother allegedly had him diagnosed with when he was a kid.
After his discharge, Dr. Paul E. Delfin did "a comprehensive psychological evaluation" and said he "does not meet criteria for any of the diagnoses of concern" including bipolar, autism, ADHD, obsessive compulsive disorder, oppositional defiant disorder and PTSD.
Kate has not publicly responded to Collin's most recent allegations.
