Kate Gosselin Makes Rare Public Outing In North Carolina After Ex-Husband Jon Claims She 'Alienated' Him From Their Kids

After ditching reality TV, Kate Gosselin stayed away from the spotlight for years — until 2022, as she's recently been spotted out in public a handful of times.

Over the weekend, photogs from The Sun caught the mom-of-eight, 47, hitting the gym in North Carolina, where she now resides with the majority of her children. Gosselin was dressed for the occasion in a pale pink tank, black shorts, sneakers and a magenta headband.