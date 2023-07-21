Kate Gosselin Claims 'Violent' Son Collin Tried to Attack Family With a Weapon, Says Doctors Suggested He Be Admitted Into an Institution

Kate explained that even after her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, removed Collin, 19, out of the facility, the teenager's "unpredictable and violent behavior sadly continued towards" Jon, the exes' daughter Hannah — who lives with Collin and their dad — "and others around him."

"Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with. As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight," the former reality star explained.

"All parent-child relationships are complex, but when mental illness is involved, it is incredibly complicated and painful, let alone easy for others on the outside to understand," she added.