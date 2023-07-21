Kate Gosselin Claims 'Violent' Son Collin Tried to Attack Family With a Weapon, Says Doctors Suggested He Be Admitted Into an Institution
Kate Gosselin is setting the record straight after son Collin Gosselin alleged his mother had him institutionalized so he couldn't tell the world she was abusing him.
In the mom-of-eight's official statement, she insisted she "never wanted" to speak out about the drama, but she feels there's no other way to speak her truth.
"My son Collin, whom I love with all my heart, has received multiple psychiatric diagnoses over the years. For the safety of myself, his brothers and sisters and for his own well-being, he was placed in a facility following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs," the 48-year-old began. "The decision to admit him was made by emergency room doctors following one of his many attacks/outbursts — this one involving his use of a weapon."
Kate explained that even after her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, removed Collin, 19, out of the facility, the teenager's "unpredictable and violent behavior sadly continued towards" Jon, the exes' daughter Hannah — who lives with Collin and their dad — "and others around him."
"Collin's distorted perception of reality is one of the many issues that he has always struggled with. As many people who have family members grappling with mental health issues can attest, it is rarely and sadly surprising when complete fabrications occur, and this is just another heartbreaking facet of this fight," the former reality star explained.
"All parent-child relationships are complex, but when mental illness is involved, it is incredibly complicated and painful, let alone easy for others on the outside to understand," she added.
Kate said all the measures they took for their brood "were at the explicit recommendation of his pediatric psychiatrist and/or his team of specialists and were put into place to safeguard every member of our family, our friends as well as our family pets."
"Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help. His brothers and sisters and I have not been directly involved in his life due to his history of unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards us," she continued. "What his sister Mady posted on social media recently is completely accurate and I deeply appreciate her bravery in doing so."
She concluded her letter by noting she won't be commenting any further.
People published Kate's message.