Revealed: How the Gosselin Clan Reacted to Estranged Siblings Collin and Hannah's Bombshell Documentary Confessions

The Gosselin siblings were not thrilled with Hannah and Collin's recent confessions about their mom, Kate.

According to insiders, twins Mady and Cara, 22, and sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis, and Leah, 19, have completely distanced themselves from their family members after the two, along with their father, Jon Gosselin, appeared in a recent Vice documentary that aired out the family's dirty laundry.