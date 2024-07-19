Kate Hudson and 'Fool's Gold' Costar Matthew McConaughey Didn't Wear Deodorant While Filming, Admits Actress: 'We're Au Naturels'
Kate Hudson cleared up a rumor about Fool's Gold costar Matthew McConaughey more than a decade after they filmed the 2008 rom-com.
When the actress was on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen read out a fan's question that asked, "Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool’s Gold [true]?"
"No. He doesn’t wear deodorant — and by the way, I don’t either," the blonde beauty, 45, confessed.
"My thing was I could smell him from like a mile [away] because we were so close," she explained of why the rumor may have started.
"We're au naturels," the mom-of-three quipped of her and the 54-year-old's unpopular hygiene habit.
Elsewhere in her interview, Hudson touched on her love life, even spilling some tea for the first time on her fling with Nick Jonas, 31.
"In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show," Cohen, 55, told his guest. "Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?"
"A moment. A moment?" she awkwardly responded with a laugh.
The Almost Famous lead went on to call the singer "lovely," "fun" and "kind," adding, "He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him."
- Kate Hudson Awkwardly Refers to Her 2015 Romance With Nick Jonas as a 'Moment' But Insists He's 'Lovely' and 'Fun'
- Kiss of Death: 10 Stars Who Hated Smooching Their Costars — From Alec Baldwin and Jennifer Aniston to Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner
- Kate Hudson Is Mom Goals: Inside the Actress' Sweetest Moments With Her 3 Kids Ryder, Bingham and Rani: Photos
Hudson also touched on the time period when she decided to stop flirting or even talking to men, revealing that despite making it publicly known that she wasn't interested in dating at the time, plenty of single guys reached out to her via social media.
"Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful," she spilled of getting DMs. "Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [messages]."
Though the actress intended to go just one year without male contact, she wound up staying single for three.
"It was great," Hudson said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast of spending time by herself. "I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.’" The star added that not texting guys felt "strangely empowering."
Despite her failed romances — the star shares son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 15, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy — she found her match in musician Danny Fujikawa, 38, who popped the question in 2021.
The couple share daughter Rani Rose, 5.