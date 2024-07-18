OK Magazine
Kate Hudson Awkwardly Refers to Her 2015 Romance With Nick Jonas as a 'Moment' But Insists He's 'Lovely' and 'Fun'

A composite photo of Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas.
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

Did Kate Hudson finally confirm she and Nick Jonas were once more than friends?

On the actress' Wednesday, July 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the mom-of-three played Plead the Fifth with host Andy Cohen, who questioned her about their rumored romance.

kate hudson awkwardly refers romance nick jonas moment lovely fun
Source: @wwhl/youtube

Kate Hudson and Brad Goreski appeared on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

"In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show," the Bravo star, 55, noted. "Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?"

"A moment? A moment," the blonde beauty, 45, quipped with an awkward laugh.

She went on to call the singer, 31, "lovely," "fun" and "kind."

kate hudson awkwardly refers romance nick jonas moment lovely fun
Source: mega

Nick Jonas and the actress dated from 2015 to 2016.

"He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him," she added.

The stars sparked dating rumors when they were seen together on a handful of occasions, including an outing to Disney World in 2015 and at the 2016 Met Gala — though they didn't walk the iconic red carpet together at the NYC event.

When the dad-of-one was asked about the gossip in 2016, he replied, "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful."

After splitting up, the guitarist went on to marry Priyanka Chopra, 42, in 2018, and in 2022, they welcomed daughter Malti Marie.

kate hudson awkwardly refers romance nick jonas moment lovely fun
Source: mega

The mom-of-three became engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa in 2021.

Hudson became engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, 38, in 2021.

The couple is parents to daughter Rani Rose, 5, while the actress shares son Ryder, 20, with ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 15, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, 46.

kate hudson awkwardly refers romance nick jonas moment lovely fun
Source: mega

Hudson was previously married to The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star previously admitted her troubled love life once led her to stop dating and talking to men all together.

"It was great. I was at that place where I was like, ‘I don’t want to keep repeating any patterns anymore,’" she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast of why she pressed pause on romance.

Hudson even refrained from texting potential suitors, calling the time period "strangely empowering." She wound up staying single for three years.

On WWHL, she admitted that despite her flirting ban, a few celebrities slid into her social media DMs.

"Look, it’s a great way to meet people, and a great thing to make your ego feel wonderful," she confessed. "Like, ‘Oh, that one snuck in.’ But I had a ton [messages]."

