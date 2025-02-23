What Is Kate Hudson's Net Worth? How the 'Almost Famous' Actress Made Her Millions

Hudson made her cash through acting, producing and entrepreneurship. The blonde beauty’s career began in 1994 when she made her TV debut on the Fox series Party of Five, however, she did not grasp the public’s attention until her role in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous.

In the hit movie, the mother-of-three played Penny Lane, a devoted groupie to the fictional band Stillwater. The role made her famous and even earned her a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and won her a Golden Globe.