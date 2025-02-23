or
What Is Kate Hudson's Net Worth? How the 'Almost Famous' Actress Made Her Millions

Kate Hudson is famous for her role in 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.'

Feb. 23 2025

Kate Hudson’s pockets are flushed!

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress, 45, has a sizable net worth of $80 million.

Kate Hudson made a fortune as one of the co-founders of the subscription fashion company Fabletics.

Hudson made her cash through acting, producing and entrepreneurship. The blonde beauty’s career began in 1994 when she made her TV debut on the Fox series Party of Five, however, she did not grasp the public’s attention until her role in Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous.

In the hit movie, the mother-of-three played Penny Lane, a devoted groupie to the fictional band Stillwater. The role made her famous and even earned her a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress and won her a Golden Globe.

The star then began to get parts alongside prominent actors, such as Heath Ledger, with whom she starred in 2002’s The Four Feathers. However, the film flopped at the box office.

By 2003, Hudson acted opposite Matthew McConaughey in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which was a smash hit. The project ended up grossing over $100 million at the box office and has become a rom-com classic.

Hudson went on to star in 2003's Le Divorce with Naomi Watts, 2005’s The Skeleton Key and 2006’s You, Me, and Dupree, where she acted alongside Owen Wilson.

kate hudson net worth almost famous actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway's film 'Bride Wars' grossed $114 million in the box office.

In 2009, the musician had another success starring in Bride Wars alongside Anne Hathaway. The film ended up making $114 million globally despite bad reviews from critics.

By 2012, Hudson got back into TV with her recurring role as Cassandra July on the Fox teen comedy series Glee. The celeb also made tons of cash by voice acting in DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016, which grossed $521 million globally.

kate hudson net worth almost famous actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson is engaged to fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

In addition to acting, Hudson earned a huge paycheck as one of the co-founders of subscription athleisure company Fabletics. Alongside partners Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg, the e-commerce site grew and eventually opened up 22 retail locations. In 2017, Forbes declared the company was worth a shocking $250 million. With Hudson owning an assumed 20 percent, her stake in the business was $50 million.

By 2020, Fabletics made over $500 million in revenue, and in 2021, it was reported that the company was seeking to go public at a $5 billion valuation.

kate hudson net worth almost famous actress made millions
Source: MEGA

Kate Hudson owns two $5 million homes in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Hudson's net worth also includes the valuable property she owns in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. In 2003, Hudson purchased a $5.4 million house in the area, and in 2011, she bought the home next door for $5.3 million.

