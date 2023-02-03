OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kate Hudson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Kate Hudson Stuns At Stella McCartney Red Carpet Event In A Sexy & Sophisticated Style — See Pics!

katehudson pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 3 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kate Hudson makes the whole place shimmer!

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star rocked a dazzling design for the Stella McCartney x Adidas event in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 2.

Article continues below advertisement
katehudson
Source: mega

Hudson arrived at the Henson Recording Studios in a stunning Stella McCartney Spring 2023 bright blue oversized blazer and matching skirt set, however, the star of the show was definitely her bejeweled bralette.

The stunning silver top featured rhinestone details and fashionable fringe accents. The 43-year-old finished off her lavish look with a pair of pointed-toe white stilettos, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.

Article continues below advertisement
katehudson
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kate Hudson

Hudson wore her hair down in loose curls and styled a light makeup look with the smallest amount of blue eye shadow to truly make her entire ensemble pop.

Other iconic guests in attendance at the star-studded evening included Ashley Benson, Demi Lovato, Paris Jackson, Madelyn Cline and, of course, the queen herself — Stella McCartney.

Article continues below advertisement

When Hudson isn’t strutting across the runway looking as fabulous as ever, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is focusing on raising her three children, who each have separate fathers.

The hot mama shares Ryder, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 56; Bingham, 11, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, 44; and Rani, 4, with soon-to-be hubby Danny Fujikawa, 36.

katehudson
Source: mega

Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Madeline Cline

Hudson has previously opened up about what it's like to raise each of her children with three different dads — and thinks their blended family handles things pretty well.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," the Almost Famous star confessed in November 2022.

Hudson also explained how she finds coparenting with her exes to not be so bad after all.

“For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she expressed. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.