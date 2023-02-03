Kate Hudson Stuns At Stella McCartney Red Carpet Event In A Sexy & Sophisticated Style — See Pics!
Kate Hudson makes the whole place shimmer!
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star rocked a dazzling design for the Stella McCartney x Adidas event in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 2.
Hudson arrived at the Henson Recording Studios in a stunning Stella McCartney Spring 2023 bright blue oversized blazer and matching skirt set, however, the star of the show was definitely her bejeweled bralette.
The stunning silver top featured rhinestone details and fashionable fringe accents. The 43-year-old finished off her lavish look with a pair of pointed-toe white stilettos, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.
Hudson wore her hair down in loose curls and styled a light makeup look with the smallest amount of blue eye shadow to truly make her entire ensemble pop.
Other iconic guests in attendance at the star-studded evening included Ashley Benson, Demi Lovato, Paris Jackson, Madelyn Cline and, of course, the queen herself — Stella McCartney.
When Hudson isn’t strutting across the runway looking as fabulous as ever, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress is focusing on raising her three children, who each have separate fathers.
The hot mama shares Ryder, 19, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 56; Bingham, 11, with former fiancé Matt Bellamy, 44; and Rani, 4, with soon-to-be hubby Danny Fujikawa, 36.
Hudson has previously opened up about what it's like to raise each of her children with three different dads — and thinks their blended family handles things pretty well.
"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," the Almost Famous star confessed in November 2022.
Hudson also explained how she finds coparenting with her exes to not be so bad after all.
“For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she expressed. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child.”