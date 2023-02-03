Kate Hudson Stuns At Stella McCartney Red Carpet Event In A Sexy & Sophisticated Style — See Pics!

Hudson has previously opened up about what it's like to raise each of her children with three different dads — and thinks their blended family handles things pretty well.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it. The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours," the Almost Famous star confessed in November 2022.

Hudson also explained how she finds coparenting with her exes to not be so bad after all.

“For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she expressed. “You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child.”