Kate Hudson Turns Heads in Hot Pink Bikini While on Italian Getaway: Photos
Kate Hudson is spending the summer in a bikini.
The How to Lose a Man in 10 Days actress, 46, stunned in a tiny, hot pink two-piece swimsuit as she lounged alongside a tranquil indoor pool in a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, July 10. Her toned figure was on full display in the trendy swimwear.
Kate Hudson Stunned in a Hot Pink Bikini
“Roma 🤌🇮🇹❤️,” she captioned the post, revealing her Italian getaway. One candid shot showed Hudson laughing in bed after a sun-soaked day in the water, too tired to change out of the hot pink bikini.
Other pics captured sweet moments with her daughter, Rani Rose, and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, as the trio indulged in pasta and soaked up all the vacation vibes.
Fans in the comments section couldn’t stop gushing over the Mother’s Day star’s vacation photos, especially marveling at how much her 6-year-old daughter has grown.
Kate Hudson Shared Family Photos From Italy
"HOW is that Rani ✨💜💕," one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “Baby girl with those long legs! She’s a cutie!”
Hudson and Fujikawa, 39, welcomed their daughter in 2018. The actress is also mom to two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 21, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, from her former engagement to Matt Bellamy.
The actress often shares adorable moments with her daughter, including a funny clip where Rani lip-synched her mother’s famous quote from the 2000 film, Almost Famous.
“I always tell the girls, never take it seriously,” Rani said in the video clip. “If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun.”
Almost Famous follows teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he tries to cover a rock band for his first article at Rolling Stone. Along the way, he’s taken under the wing of Hudson’s character, who guides him as an insider to the world of rock and roll.
Hudson captioned the post, “And if you ever get lonely, just go to the record store and visit your friends.”
Kate Hudson Often Shares Moments With Her Daughter Rani
Both celebrities and fans alike gushed over the mother-daughter video and were quick to highlight the growing resemblance between them.
Oh my HEART just burst into a million little bubbles! 💕💕💕,” Reese Witherspoon wrote in the comments section.
“So cute!! So cute!! She’s your mini,” The Hills alum Audrina Patridge commented.