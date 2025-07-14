Kate Hudson Wows in Tiny Brown Bikini on Glam 'Girls' Trip' in Spain: Photos
Kate Hudson is living her best life on a glamorous getaway in Spain.
“Girl Trip 🇪🇸,” Hudson, 46, captioned a series of photos documenting the overseas getaway via Instagram on Sunday, July 13.
The photo carousel kicked off with Hudson, her 6-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, and her longtime stylist and friend, Sophie Lopez, cruising the calm seas aboard a glamorous yacht. The mother-daughter duo looked adorable as they twinned in coordinating brown and cheetah-print bikinis, soaking up the sun and enjoying their time on the water.
Kate Hudson Shared Photos From Her 'Girls' Trip' in Spain
Another snap showed the Bride Wars star striking a playful pose in a tiny black bikini, holding up a spoonful of food against a stunning beach backdrop. She kept it casual and cool in a backward red cap and a chunky statement necklace.
Fans in the comments section couldn’t get enough of Hudson’s effortless vacation glam, flooding the post with praise and heart emojis.
“YOU are the Face of summer 😍,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another fan added, “best vibesss best ladiesss.”
Kate Hudson Shares Bikini Photos From Italy Trip
Hudson’s latest photos come only days after she shared snaps from her getaway to Italy earlier this month.
“Roma 🤌🇮🇹❤️,” she captioned the post on July 10. One playful snap showed Hudson giggling in bed after a day in the water, too tired to change out of the hot pink bikini.
The post documented several sweet moments with her daughter and fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, as the trio indulged in traditional cuisine and soaked up all the vacation vibes.
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Welcomed Their Daughter in 2018
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hudson and Fujikawa, 39, welcomed their daughter in 2018. The Mother’s Day actress is also mom to two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 21, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham, 13, from her former engagement to Matt Bellamy.
Hudson often shares precious moments with her daughter online, including a sweet video when Rani lip-synched a line from her mother’s 2000 film Almost Famous.
“I always tell the girls, never take it seriously,” Rani said in the video clip. “If you never take it seriously, you never get hurt. If you never get hurt, you always have fun.”
Kate Hudson's Daughter Reenacted Her Iconic 'Almost Famous' Line
Almost Famous follows teenager William Miller (Patrick Fugit) as he tries to cover a rock band for his first article at Rolling Stone. As he navigates the world of rock and roll, he’s taken under the wing of the character played by Hudson, who guides him as an insider.
Hudson captioned the post, “And if you ever get lonely, just go to the record store and visit your friends.”